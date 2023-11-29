Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Opens Up After Becoming New Gujarat Titans Skipper, ”Playing Under Great Leaders Will Help Me As Captain”

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Opens Up After Becoming New Gujarat Titans Skipper, ”Playing Under Great Leaders Will Help Me As Captain”

India star batter, Shubman Gill will be embarking on a new journey in the IPL 2024.

Shubman Gill after winning the IPL Title with Gujarat Titans back in IPL 2021. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: After star all-rounder and captain, Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians in dramatic fashion on the last day of the Player retentions, Gujarat Titans’ star batter, Shubman Gill has been the given the opportunity to lead the former IPL champions in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League next year.

Trending Now

Initially, Hardik was retained by the Titans but the Trading Window is open till December 12 and MI and GT came into a mutual conclusion. Gill on the other hand became emotional and said that it would take time to sink in with the new designation handed to him.

You may like to read

”It’s gonna take probably, till we play the first match, it’s not going to sink in. It’s a great feeling. I was 7 or 8 years old when the IPL started. Obviously it’s a dream for any kid who wants to be a cricketer and wants to play the IPL and be able to captain a team, to be able to be that kind of a binding factor in this team. It feels amazing”, Gill said in a video shared by Gujarat Titans on social media.

😍 From a dreamy eyed fanboy of the IPL to a captain of the Gujarat Titans! Aapdo Shubman is raring to own his latest designation! Hear his first words from a brand new chapter… 💙#TitansFAM, ready for a new era of leadership? 💙#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/vmIN7I4LQY — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 29, 2023

Gill says that he has worked under great leaders and that would help him a lot to flourish as a captain. He has further named Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha as few of the fantastic leaders in the side.

”I think we all know that captaincy comes with a lot of things and commitment is one of them, discipline is one of them, hard work is one of them and loyalty is one of them. And because I played under great leaders, I’ve learnt a lot from them. I think those learnings that I had from their experience playing under them will help him a lot in this IPL. We have great leaders in the team, be it Kane, or be it Rashid or Shami or even David (Miller) and Wriddhi (Wriddhiman Saha). So it’s going to be great”, he said.

”Obviously there would be a lot of learnings along the way, which is what experience is and which will be my experience as a captain. I see a lot of people making great memories”, the 24-year old concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.