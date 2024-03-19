Home

Sports

IPL 2024 Streaming FREE, RCB Unbox Streaming Rs 99 – Fans Reckons Virat Kohli is The Reason

IPL 2024 Streaming FREE, RCB Unbox Streaming Rs 99 – Fans Reckons Virat Kohli is The Reason

RCB Unbox: This is not the first time, the RCB franchise is hosting an Unbox event. But this year, it is going to be very different.

RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru for IPL 2024.

Bengaluru: In hours from now, we will have the start of the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy. The event is set to be a starry affair as a lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry are going to grace the occasion. This is not the first time, the RCB franchise is hosting an Unbox event. But this year, it is going to be very different. Reports suggest that at the RCB Unbox this year, the franchise is set to rechristen the name of the side and they are also going to reveal the new jersey. So, how can fans who have not bought the tickets still watch the event.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.