  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2024 Streaming FREE, RCB Unbox Streaming Rs 99 – Fans Reckons Virat Kohli is The Reason

IPL 2024 Streaming FREE, RCB Unbox Streaming Rs 99 – Fans Reckons Virat Kohli is The Reason

RCB Unbox: This is not the first time, the RCB franchise is hosting an Unbox event. But this year, it is going to be very different.

Published: March 19, 2024 1:46 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

RCB Unbox 2024, RCB Unbox 2024 live updates, RCB Unbox 2024 live, RCB Unbox 2024 updates, RCB Unbox 2024 news, RCB Unbox 2024 guests, RCB Unbox 2024 timing, RCB Unbox 2024 schedule, Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024, IPL 2024, RCB Team News, RCB Updates, RCB Schedule, Virat Kohli, Alan Walker, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli IPL, Cricket News, IPL 2024 Live streaming, IPL 2024 Streaming, IPL 2024 Online streaming
RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru for IPL 2024.

Bengaluru: In hours from now, we will have the start of the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy. The event is set to be a starry affair as a lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry are going to grace the occasion. This is not the first time, the RCB franchise is hosting an Unbox event. But this year, it is going to be very different. Reports suggest that at the RCB Unbox this year, the franchise is set to rechristen the name of the side and they are also going to reveal the new jersey. So, how can fans who have not bought the tickets still watch the event.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.