Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Confident Of Lucknow Super Giants Making Into Top Four In Upcoming Indian Premier League

IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Confident Of Lucknow Super Giants Making Into Top Four In Upcoming Indian Premier League

In two seasons so far, LSG have qualified for IPL knockouts on both occasions.

Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debut in 2022.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar picked Lucknow Super Giants as one of the top four teams in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is set to start next month. Entering the Indian Premier League in 2022, LSG made the top four in both their seasons, but are yet to reach finals. With new head coach in Justin Langer, the KL Rahul-led franchise will aim for fresh start in IPL 2024.

Trending Now

Gavaskar reckoned LSG will be in the periphery of top four all the time if they continue their style of play in the upcoming season. “They are a good team. They have been a team which has somehow always played above their potential. If they continue to do that, they will be in the periphery of the top four all the time,” said Gavaskar while analyzing LSG on Star Sports.

You may like to read

He also felt, Rahul as a captain might bat at No.4 while Nicholas Pooran can come in at one down. “Nicholas Pooran, the more overs that he gets, the more destructive he can be. I saw in the Major League Cricket, he was just sensational. So clearly I think Pooran needs to get a few more overs,” he said.

With just a few days to start for IPL 2024, the focus will be on skipper Rahul who has settled himself in the middle-order which was evident in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Karnataka batter scored 452 runs in 11 matches of the World Cup at home, that includes a century and two fifties.

However, Rahul hasn’t played many T20Is off late and IPL 2024 will be a perfect platform for him to claim a stake for a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal, whom LGS traded from Rajasthan Royals is likely to open the innings with Quinton de Kock.

“Quinton de Kock, the opening bat. Devdutt Padikkal, who they have bought, might be the opener with him. So I think their batting seems to be definitely sorted. It’s the bowling where they need to do a little bit more so that they continue to be in the top four,” Gavaskar said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.