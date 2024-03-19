IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Hardik Pandya-Rohit Sharma MI Captaincy Row

Home

There is something happening in Mumbai Indians since the franchise announced Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma's sucessor for IPL 2024.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram story has sparked speculations amid Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy saga. Mumbai Indians are making headlines since they appointed Hardik as Rohit’s successor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

SKY shared a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story and fans are speculating various reasons for that story. Some fans are speculating that he not fit for the upcoming season of the tournament and some are relating with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Here is a picture of Suryakumar Yadav’s story.

Suryakumar’s stellar performances with the bat during the South Africa tour, including a blistering 56 off 36 balls in Gqeberha and a magnificent century off 56 balls in Johannesburg, further cemented his reputation as a T20I batter.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently recovering from his recent harnia surgery. He is out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023.

