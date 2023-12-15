Home

IPL 2024 To Be ‘Forever Leader’ Rohit Sharma’s Last In Mumbai Indians Jersey?

Rohit Sharma took over as Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and led the franchise to five Indian Premier League titles.

Rohit Sharma is one of the most longest-serving IPL captains. (Image: MI)

New Delhi: The upcoming edition of Indian Premier League could be Rohit Sharma’s last in Mumbai Indians colours after the five-time IPL champions announced Hardik Pandya on Friday as the new skipper of the side. Having playing three seasons with now-defunct Deccan Chargers (2008 to 2010), Rohit was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2011 before being elevated to the leadership role two years later following Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement.

Since then, there has been no looking back for both Rohit and Mumbai Indians as the franchise won five trophies, making them one of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament alongside Chennai Super Kings.

With mega auctions to be held in 2025, Friday’s announcement is a clear indication that Rohit might be on Mumbai Indians’ radar going forward. The IPL Governing Council will allow retention of four players — 3 Indians and 1 overseas.

Rohit is already 38 years old and by common logic, Mumbai Indians in all likelihood would retain Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah among Indians. Having said that, the retention candidates could change provided Rohit has a brilliant IPL 2024 and subsequently a satisfying T20 World Cup.

However, no words from the former skipper have kept the whole world guessing about the communication between Rohit and the franchise. The last three seasons haven’t gone Mumbai Indians’ way as Hardik wasn’t fully fit in 2021, Jasprit Bumrah dealt with a back injury and also a big investment in Jofra Archer never really paid off.

With Hardik taking on the captaincy mantle, it will free up Rohit the batter, who would now just be the ‘Hit Man’. Currently, Rohit has left for South Africa for a two-match Test series that starts on Boxing Day.

