IPL 2024: Trade Window To Reopen Again On December 20 | REPORTS

New Delhi: In a move that will shake the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season once again, the IPL trade window is set to reopen on December 20th and close in February 2024 one month before the mega

New Delhi: In a move that will shake the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season once again, the IPL trade window is set to reopen on December 20th and close in February 2024 one month before the mega tournament, according to reports. With the mini-auction looming large, franchises have one last chance to make their mark and shape their destinies for the upcoming season.

However, all the IPL franchises have already submitted their teams before the mini-auction, which is going to be held on December 19, Tuesday, in Dubai. But if a team wants to trade any player, they can do so on December 20, as the window will open once again.

IPL Trading window opens again on December 20th. pic.twitter.com/SAr7T353pe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2023

What is a player trade in IPL, and when can it happen?

It’s when a player moves from the IPL franchise that has bought him to another franchise during the trading window. This can happen in an all-cash deal or through a player-to-player swap. According to the rules book in the IPL, the trading window starts after a month when the season ends, and it stays up to a week before the mega auction date. However, it then continues up until a month before the start of the next mega edition.

So in the IPL 2024 trading window, it is open up until December 12, with the auction scheduled for December 19, and it will open again on December 20 up to a month before the 2024 season begins.

According to a report from Sports Today, Delhi Capitals had approached Mumbai Indians to trade in Rohit Sharma as the franchise wanted a seasoned captain to lead their side with their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is returning from a serious injury, only expected to play as an impact player. With the IPL 2024 trade window opening once again from December 20 there is a good chance that apart from DC many more franchises can approach the Indian skipper to join their team in the upcoming edition.

In the IPL 2024 mini-auction, a total of 333 players will go under the hammer. “Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which two are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players,” said the official statement of IPL.

How many slots are available for each IPL franchise?

Gujarat Titans (GT): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Available slots- 12, overseas slots- 4 Chennai Super Kings (CSK):- Available slots: 6, overseas slots- 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 2 Delhi Capitals (DC): Available slots- 9, overseas slots: 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 3 Mumbai Indians (MI): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR): Available slots- 8, overseas slots- 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Available slots- 6, overseas slots- 2

