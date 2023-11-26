Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Yashasvi Jaiswal to KKR, Venkatesh Iyer to RR – REPORT
live

LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Yashasvi Jaiswal to KKR, Venkatesh Iyer to RR – REPORT

LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 Trading Window: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. 

Updated: November 26, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Trading Window, IPL 2024 Trading Window Live updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live blog, IPL 2024 Trading Window live, IPL 2024 Trading Window timing, IPL 2024 Trading Window final squads, IPL 2024 Trading Window updates, IPL 2024 Trading Window live streaming, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live, Indian Premier League 2024 Trading Window Live live updates, Cricket News, IPL 2024 News, IPL 2024 Retained Players, MI, CSK, RR, PK, KKR, RCB, DC, SRH, GT, IPL News
LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 Trading Window

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 TRADING WINDOW, released, retained players live updates: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: All the drama seems to be happening around the Mumbai franchise. Reports suggest Hardik Pandya is set to take over as captain. If that happens, what happens to Rohit Sharma?

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Kolkata is also going to release allrounder Andre Russell. The West Indies cricketer is one of the veterans of the side and to let him go would be a big statement from KKR.

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Interesting to see the changes CSK make. They are usually a team that does not believe in a lot of chopping and changing.

  • Nov 26, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: There are also rumours that Venkatesh Iyer may go to the Rajasthan Royals. So many spicy rumours, fans are getting really excited.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: The rumours are that Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed by KKR recently, wants to lap up young Yashasvi Jaiswal.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    The retention program will be live-streamed at Jio Cinema for free at 4 PM IST.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Well, well – what about Rishabh Pant? Will he be released by Delhi? He is expected to make a return to the Capitals this season, but what if they release him… Do not think that would happen.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: After the trading window closes, we would get a fair idea as to what can be expected at the mini-auction next month.

  • Nov 26, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    Dwaine Pretorius has been released by Chennai Super Kings the bowling all-rounder took his Instagram to thank the yellow army.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.