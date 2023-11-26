Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: All Eyes on Hardik's RETURN to Mumbai!
LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: All Eyes on Hardik's RETURN to Mumbai!

LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 Trading Window: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. 

Updated: November 26, 2023 1:10 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 TRADING WINDOW, released, retained players live updates: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

  • Nov 26, 2023 1:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Sanju Samson said, “Rohit Sharma was the first or second person who came to me and talked. He told me ‘hey Sanju, wassup. You performed well in the IPL, but hit too many sixes against Mumbai Indians. You bat really well’. I had great support from him”.

  • Nov 26, 2023 12:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Exciting day for IPL fans as teams make key decisions , all eyes on Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians. Big day today. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • Nov 25, 2023 11:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: A few reports suggest that KL Rahul is going to RCB for Harshal Patel to LSG. This is a big move if it at all happens.

  • Nov 25, 2023 10:52 PM IST

    Joe Root has opted out of the Indian Premier League.

  • Nov 25, 2023 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Rajasthan Royals will likely to release players including Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, and Devdutt Padikkal (trade).

  • Nov 25, 2023 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Rajasthan Royals are set to release the legendary speedster Trent Boult ahead of the IPL 2024 mega auction.

  • Nov 25, 2023 10:35 PM IST

    As per the report, Kolkata Knight Riders have released Shardul Thakur. Now Shardul will be among the players who got auctioned in December.

  • Nov 25, 2023 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: The deadline for teams to finalize their retention lists and conclude player trades is November 26, 4 PM IST.

  • Nov 25, 2023 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: The official announcement on Hardik Pandya is likely to come by tomorrow.

  • Nov 25, 2023 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Andre Russell set to be retained by Kolkata Knight Riders. There were reports that the franchise would release him.

