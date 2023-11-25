Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Hardik Pandya, MI in The SPOTLIGHT!
live

LIVE UPDATES – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Hardik Pandya, MI in The SPOTLIGHT!

LIVE UPDATES IPL 2024 Trading Window: Check Indian Premier Leagues 2024 trading, released, retained players live updates: Hardik Pandya set to join Mumbai Indians. 

Published: November 25, 2023 5:20 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES - IPL 2024 Trading Window: Hardik Pandya, MI in The SPOTLIGHT!

Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) 2024 TRADING WINDOW, released, retained players live updates: The IPL 2024 players auction is less than a month away. After the ODI World Cup 2023, now the focus will be on the IPL trading window, which closes on Sunday. Ahead of the auction there are several reports that Hardik Pandya will make a comeback in Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of cash-rich league.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 25, 2023 5:13 PM IST
    Lucknow Super Giants have released Evin Lewis, Kyle Jamieson, Manish Pandey, K Gowtham, and Aiden Markram and thier mentor Gautam Gambhir has also joined Kolkata Knight Riders but there are reports that he will miss the season because of elections.
  • Nov 25, 2023 5:10 PM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released Andre Russell, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, D Weise, Mandeep Singh ahead of the mega auction.
  • Nov 25, 2023 5:07 PM IST
    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Gujarat Titans have already released Yash Dayal, Dushman Shanaka, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel and there are reports that Hardik Pandya will also leave the side and Kane Williamson will lead the franchise.
  • Nov 25, 2023 5:04 PM IST

    IPL 2024 Trading Window Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore have released wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik along with pacer Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat.

  • Nov 25, 2023 5:02 PM IST
    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have released Jason Holder, KC Cariappa, and Murugan Ashwin.
  • Nov 25, 2023 4:59 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals have released Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey both were struggling in the last season of Indian Premier League and there are chances that Rishabh Pant will play this season.

  • Nov 25, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    IPL 2024 Released Players List: Defending Champions Chennai Super Kings have released Ben Stokes and Sunrisers Hyderabad part ways with Harry Brook.

  • Nov 25, 2023 4:51 PM IST

    There are rumors floating that Rohit Sharma will not lead Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya will be the new captain, well that’s not true as per India.com’s sources Rohit Sharma will captain MI in the upcoming season.

  • Nov 25, 2023 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IPL 2024 Trading Window: There are several reports claiming that Hardik Pandya is coming back to Mumbai Indians and Kane Williamson will now lead Gujarat in the upcoming season.

  • Nov 25, 2023 4:47 PM IST

    As the World Cup is over now the focus is on the World’s biggest cricketing league and that is Indian Premier League. The mega auction of the cash-rich league will be on December 19.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.