Home

Sports

IPL 2024 Trading Window Opens, Spotlight on MI’s Rohit Sharma

IPL 2024 Trading Window Opens, Spotlight on MI’s Rohit Sharma

IPL 2024 Trading Window: While there is no confirmation on that, the news that Rohit Sharma will stay with Mumbai Indians was confirmed by one of the members of the side ahead of the auction.

Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles.

Delhi: After a riveting day at the Indian Premier League auction in Dubai on Tuesday, the trading window in IPL has opened once again after it closed a week ahead of the mini-auction. Now that the trading window has opened, the spotlight would be on former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for obvious reasons. He is no more the captain of the side and there have been rumours that Rohit could be traded. While there is no confirmation on that, the news that he will stay with Mumbai Indians was confirmed by one of the members of the side ahead of the auction.

Trending Now

While speaking with Cricbuzz, the officials of Mumbai Indians called the reports completely “false”.

You may like to read

“Rohit is not going anywhere, nor will any player,” Mumbai Indians official told.

But again, in the past we have seen that franchises want to keep things under the wraps. There was no clarity over Hardik Pandya at the time of Retention. There were so many rumours and false news doing the rounds.

Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and was elevated to the captaincy in 2013 after Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement. Under, Rohit, Mumbai Indians became champions in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The trading window will close exactly 30 days before the start date of IPL 2024.

“Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process,” the MI official said when asked about MI’s captaincy going to Hardik Pandya.

List of Players Bought By Mumbai Indians In IPL Auction 2024

Gerald Coetzee (Rs 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs 4.6 cr), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 4.8 cr), Naman Dhir (Rs 20 lakhs), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 20 lakhs), Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1.5 cr), Shivalik Sharma (Rs 20 lakhs),

Mumbai Indians’ List of Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.