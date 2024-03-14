Home

IPL 2024: Uncapped Harshit Rana Hopes To Pick Mitchell Starc’s Brains At Kolkata Knight Riders

Born in Delhi, Harshit Rana played six matches for KKR in IPL 2023, taking five wickets.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana is looking to forward to take brains from Australian Mitchell Starc in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 22. For the unknown, Starc is the most expensive player in the history of IPL, with KKR spending a whopping Rs 24.75 crores on the Australian left-arm pacer. Two-time champions KKR will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

Although Rana wasn’t economical last year, his skill-set impressed many, especially his ability to bowl consistently in excess of 140 kmph. However, he could get only six games for the Purple and Gold, taking five wickets. ““There’s a lot of excitement around him joining the squad and I’ll get to learn a lot of things from a big player like him. Be it while playing the matches with him or training, I’ll look to pick up the learnings which will benefit my game,” Rana told KKR website.

