IPL 2024: Vidarbha’s Shubam Dubey Wants To Buy House For Family After Life-Changing Deal From Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals spent Rs 5.60 crore for Shubam Dubey who impressed everyone in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Jaipur: Shubam Dubey’s life took a turn for the better when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 5.60 crore in the recent IPL player auction for the upcoming season, and that sunny moment has washed away all those early turmoil in the Vidarbha man’s life.

Dubey, an aggressive middle-order batter who impressed in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 185, had seen his father taking up odd jobs like selling paan to buy a cricket kit for him.

But now the struggle is behind the family, and Dubey was understandably delighted. “My family couldn’t afford to buy a cricket kit but my father still got me one. But they never forced me to do something else despite our struggling financial situation.

“My father is a modest man who took up odd jobs to support the family, right from operating a paan stall to working as a hotel manager to getting into real estate,” Dubey said in a Royals media release. Now, Dubey wanted to buy a house for his family.

“I’ve found my biggest supporters in my family. My twin brother took care of the house financially without letting the pressure affect me, my parents were right behind me. When I was injured and out of action for a while, they kept me in a positive state of mind.

“I want to give them the comfort and happiness they deserve. So, I wish to first buy a house for the family,” added Dubey. Meeting Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal gave him a much-needed opening to higher-level cricket.

“One of my uncle’s friends suggested I should get enrolled in to ‘Advocate XI’ that trains talented young kids who can’t afford to pay fees. It was there that I first saw Fazal. His personality, the confidence he carried and the way everyone treated him with so much respect made me feel I wanted to reach that level too. He’s also a left-handed batter. So, I could relate to him even more.”

Dubey now wants to meet former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara, the RR Director of Cricket and Head Coach. “I have followed Sanga sir’s journey till his retirement and he is such a respected figure in the cricketing fraternity. He was also a lefty like me. So, just being around him will surely be a learning experience for me,” he said.

