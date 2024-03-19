Home

Virat Kohli Batting During RCB Nets Ahead of Unbox Event is GOLD | WATCH

RCB Unbox: During the nets, Kohli was specifically looking to fine tune his game against the left-arm spinners.

Virat Kohli (Image: X Screengrab)

Bengaluru: Over the last three days, ever since Virat Kohli returned to India – we have been seeing visuals of him – but, we were yet to see him bat. Finally, Kohli held the bat for the first time in a couple of months at the RCB nets ahead of the Unbox event in Chinnaswamy on Tuesday. During the nets, Kohli was specifically looking to fine tune his game against the left-arm spinners. And that is the reason why he was primarily playing left-arm spinners. In the clip that is going viral on social space, Kohli comes down the track and hits it with the spin over covers, and off the next ball, – he plays a slog sweep. Here is the viral clip:

King kohli practicing hard on leg spinner & left arm orthodox,where he has been slightly weak in recent times #ViratKohli #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/JCggTXGD67 — Sunny Pandey (@sunnypandey92) March 19, 2024

In recent times, left-arm spinners have troubled the former RCB captain. Kohli, with all his experience, will play a massive role for RCB this season. The RCB are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the IPL title.

On Sunday, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB eves won the WPL title in just their second attempt. Following the win of the eves, Kohli said Smriti that this could become the only year where a single franchise wins both WPL and the IPL. It would be interesting to see if Kohli’s dream comes true.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

