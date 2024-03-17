Home

IPL 2024: ‘Virat Kohli Is One Of My Favourite Guys To Bat With’, Says Faf du Plessis

Kohli and Faf will be seen in action together in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where their team RCB will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opener clash of the tournament.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said that the teammate and former skipper Virat Kohli is one of his favourite guys to bat with. He also said that Kohli brings out so much energy in him.

“It is Unbelievable to bat with Virat Kohli. He is one of my favourite guys to bat with, brings out so much energy in me, so passionate – Him being out there in the middle, which is really infectious, the way he gives that energy” said Faf on Starsports.

