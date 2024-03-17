Home

IPL 2024: What Gujarat Titans Expect From New Captain Shubman Gill? Head Coach Ashish Nehra Explains

Shubman Gill will be leading Gujarat Titans for the first time in Indian Premier League after Hardik Pandya went back to Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill was Gujarat Titans' top run scorer in IPL 2023.

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill needs to grow as a person to be a better captain, stated Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 22. Gill, who was Gujarat Titans’ top run-scorer in IPL 2023, was promoted to captaincy after Hardik Pandya left the franchise for his mother club Mumbai Indians after the auctions last year. For the unknown, Gill has zero captaincy experience.

Like Gill, Pandya too had no captaincy experience when he became the leader in 2022. But what the India all-rounder did on the field with his troops was truly incredible. Not only did he draw comparisons with legendary MS Dhoni, but he also led the side to two consecutive finals including a title.

With Gill scoring the bulk of runs (890, including 3 hundreds), it was logical for Gujarat Titans management to give him the leadership role. “As a new captain, I want to see how he (Gill) operates and not just me, the whole India would like to see because he is that kind of a player,” Nehra said.

“He is looking to play and do well in all three formats, so we as a franchise would like to help him grow more as a person than as a captain. If he grows as a person, he will grow more as a captain going forward and get better and better,” added the former left-arm pacer.

