Home

Sports

Who Is Mallika Sagar – Indian Premier League’s First Female Auctioneer

Who Is Mallika Sagar – Indian Premier League’s First Female Auctioneer

IPL 2024 Auction: Mallika Sagar, who was the auctioneer at the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, would be doing the job in Dubai.

IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai. (Image: Twitter X)

Mumbai: We are roughly a few minutes away from the IPL Auction 2024 where over 333 players will go under the hammer with hopes and dreams. While the franchises must have already chalked out a plan by now as to the players they would target, the auction will be special from an Indian point of view. Like always, Hugh Edmeades would not be the auctioneer, instead it would be an Indian-origin woman. Mallika Sagar, who was the auctioneer at the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, would be doing the job in Dubai later this month.

Trending Now

Edmeades suffered “postural hypotension” on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auction at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru. He was soon replaced by Charu Sharma, who was in the city at that point of time. “My fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru,” he said ahead of the latter event in December last year.

You may like to read

“In 2,700 auctions I have never fallen off the stage in my life. I am fine now, no recurrence. I think I was just physically unprepared. Not enough sleep, not enough food. I think I just ran out of gas. I felt it coming on and I thought I would have a break after I have sold Hasaranga but the next thing I knew I was being picked off the floor. That was unexpected. Touching wood, I am very fit, thank you.”

Who Is Mallika Sagar?

Sagar was born in Mumbai and spent 23 years in art auctioneering. On December 19 in Dubai, she is set to become a part of history as the first female auctioneer in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, thus breaking the trend which had Richard Madley, Hugh Edmeades and Charu Sharma, over the years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.