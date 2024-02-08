Home

Dhoni can be seen using a ‘Prime Sports’ sticker. ‘Prime Sports’ is owned by none other than Dhoni’s childhood companion, Paramjit Singh.

Ranchi: With the new season of the IPL set to get started soon, CSK captain MS Dhoni has already started his preparations. After taking the blessings from an iconic temple in Ranchi, Dhoni was spotted having a knock ahead of the IPL season to fine-tune his batting. But, what caught the attention of fans is the bat sticker that he was using. In the recent video that is doing the rounds on social space, Dhoni can be seen using a ‘Prime Sports’ sticker. ‘Prime Sports’ is owned by none other than Dhoni’s childhood companion, Paramjit Singh.

Paramjit, who is his childhood friend, has helped Dhoni a lot in his early days.

