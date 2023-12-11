Home

IPL 2024: Why Lucknow Super Giants Need An Overseas Pacer In Auction? Aakash Chopra Explains

Lucknow Super Giants will enter IPL 2024 auction with Rs 13.15 crore left in purse. They have reached IPL playoffs in both seasons so far.

LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed the headlines in IPL 2023 for all the wrong reasons.

New Delhi: Barely a week to go before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, Lucknow Super Giants certainly need an overseas pace bowler, felt cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra. The IPL 2024 player auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. Notably, LSG will enter the auction with Rs 13.15 crore left in their purse.

A former India opener, Chopra cited Naveen-ul-Haq and Mark Wood’s examples as why the KL Rahul-led franchise need a backup option in that particular department. “Mark Wood never plays the entire season and Naveen-ul-Haq is not the best bowler on flat pitches,” Chopra continued on his YouTube channel.

“So I feel you can choose an overseas fast bowler. Money will decide who you can pick but there are plenty of options – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Gerald Coetzee, Matt Henry, Eathan Bosch or Dilshan Madushanka,” added Chopra.

