Will Rohit Sharma Feel Uncomfortable Under Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy At Mumbai Indians? Ex-India Star Explains

Rohit Sharma is the one of the only two captains to have won Indian Premier League titles five times in history. MS Dhoni is the other successful skipper.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared the same dressing room at Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will feel a little ‘uncomfortable’ while playing under new captain Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), felt former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles since taking over from Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, was replaced by Pandya in a surprising move last year. Notably, Pandya played for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021 before moving to Gujarat Titans. He returned to his former franchise after leading Gujarat Titans to one title and a runners-up finish during his two-year stay.

However, Rohit’s removal as Mumbai Indians captain didn’t go well with the fans and some of the former cricketers despite the move was taken keeping in mind his age. “It’s going to be tricky. Hardik Pandya is a guy who has got a bit of a swag,” Manjrekar said in a Star Sports Show.

“He will carry that into the Mumbai Indians dressing room as well. And it will a bit uncomfortable (thoda uncomfortable hoga) because Rohit Sharma might have thought, he will get one more year as captain,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

The 58-year-old also brought in the Suryakumar Yadav in the picture, stating captaincy was on the mind of World No.1 T20I batter. Interestingly, post ODI World Cup 2023, Suryakumar led India in the T20I series against Australia (home) and South Africa (away) since Hardik wasn’t available due to injury.

“Suryakumar Yadav might also have something similar in his mind, that he might have been able to lead Mumbai Indians this season. But Hardik Pandya won’t let that affect him. It will be entertaining,” he said.

