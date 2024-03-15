IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal To Be Rajasthan Royals’ New Opener? | Watch Video

Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals will play their opener clash against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who is known for his hilarious social media posts, recently spotted hilariously requesting a special request from team management. He asked the franchise to bat as an opener in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

RR shared a video on ‘X’ formerly known as twitter where Yuzvendra Chahal asked franchise to switch his role with opener Jos Buttler, here is the clip:

This is getting out of hand now 😂 pic.twitter.com/wzb9YKwHYK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2024

“Joss (Buttler) bhai, I’m the new opener. How many (runs) did he score? 870? I’m going to score 1000.” Notably, Joss Buttler won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, scoring 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals in that outing” said Chahal in a video.

