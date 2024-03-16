Home

Sports

IPL 2024’s Second Leg To Be Held In UAE Citing General Election – Report

IPL 2024’s Second Leg To Be Held In UAE Citing General Election – Report

Back in IPL 2014, the first half of the tournament was also held in UAE due to the election

IPL 2024 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: As the general election dates might clash with the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, there are chances that BCCI may move the second leg of the IPL 2024 in UAE. The Indian board has only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches and is likely waiting for the Election Commission to announce the election schedule.

Back in IPL 2014, the first half of the tournament was also held in UAE due to the election. As per a report from Times of India, some IPL franchises have also started to ask their players to submit their passports.

“The Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule on Saturday at 3 pm. After that, the BCCI will decide whether IPL matches should be moved to Dubai. Currently, a few top BCCI officials are in Dubai to explore the possibility of organizing the second half of the IPL in Dubai,” Times of India quoted the source

A few IPL franchises have collected the passports of their players as a precautionary measure if the second phase of IPL gets shifted out of India due to general elections.

However, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have maintained that the league will take place in India only.

The BCCI sources said the franchises have collected the passports as a precautionary measure to mitigate any validity issues in case of any last-minute changes.

The first leg of the IPL will start on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

There was speculation before the start of the event that the 2024 edition of the IPL could be moved out of India because of the general elections just like in previous elections. However, the BCCI went on to announce the schedule for the first leg of IPL 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.