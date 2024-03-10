Home

Sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction RULES: Franchises Can Retain 3-4 Players – Arun Dhumal

IPL 2025 Mega Auction RULES: Franchises Can Retain 3-4 Players – Arun Dhumal

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that and also said that franchises could only retain upto 3-4 players and the rest would have to be purchased at the auction.

MS Dhoni To Announce Retirement? CSK Skipper's Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Speculations

Mumbai: With IPL 2024 round the corner, plans for the next season is already taking shape. Looks like 2025 will be big in terms of IPL and all the franchises as there is going to be a mega auction. In an interview with Sportsstar, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that and also said that franchises could only retain upto 3-4 players and the rest would have to be purchased at the auction.

“We will have the mega auction for sure, where you get to choose three-four players and then you have a new team. That makes it more interesting and that format will continue,” Arun Dhumal said.

“Hopefully, the mega auction will be as big and as good as we have had earlier given newer talents coming in not from India and other countries. Teams like Afghanistan have also benefitted as they could showcase their talent,” he added.

The mega-auction is certainly going to help a lot of players, not just domestic stars – in some cases, even international cricketers. Also, the mega-auction will help fans get an understanding of whether MS Dhoni continues or not.

As the 17th edition of the IPL loomed closer, there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air. For Dhoni, it was more than just another tournament; it was a chance to bid farewell to the league that had been his home for over a decade. And as he prepared to take to the field for what could potentially be his last dance in the IPL, the people of Chennai stood firmly behind their captain, ready to cheer him on every step of the way.

Meanwhile, IPL 2024 starts in less than two weeks from now. In the opener defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match takes place on March 22 at the iconic MA. Chinnaswamy stadium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.