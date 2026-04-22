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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga STAR as SRH clinch convincing 47-run win against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga STAR as SRH clinch convincing 47-run win against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a third consecutive victory in IPL 2026 after Abhishek Sharma and Eshan Malinga powered them to a dominant win over Delhi Capitals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secures third back-to-back win in IPL 2026 (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in their IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Axar Patel won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. SRH posted a massive total of 242 for 2 in 20 overs, driven by a sensational unbeaten knock from Abhishek Sharma. The explosive opener carved out 135 not out off just 68 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of nearly 199. His innings was a masterclass in aggressive yet controlled batting, anchoring the innings from ball one and accelerating relentlessly.

Abhishek found solid support at the top from Travis Head, who played a quickfire knock of 37. Heinrich Klaasen also added crucial unbeaten 37 off a handful of deliveries, including some towering hits that pushed the total past 240. The partnership between Abhishek and Klaasen in the death overs was particularly destructive, as SRH plundered runs at will on a batting-friendly surface.

Axar Patel was the only bowler to claim a wicket for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals bowling struggled to contain the onslaught. Skipper Axar Patel was the only bowler to claim a wicket, finishing with figures of 1 for 23, but the rest of the attack leaked runs freely. The middle overs proved especially costly for DC, with SRH maintaining a high scoring rate throughout.

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In reply, Delhi Capitals never truly threatened the target of 243, finishing 195 for 9 in their 20 overs. Nitish Rana top-scored with a fighting 57, while Sameer Rizvi chipped in with 41, but the innings lacked momentum and big partnerships.

The chase faltered against a disciplined SRH bowling unit, which shared the wickets efficiently. The standout performer with the ball was Eshan Malinga, who ripped through the DC middle and lower order with a match-defining spell of 4 for 32. His variations and accuracy proved decisive, restricting the visitors and ensuring they fell well short. Other SRH bowlers complemented him well, maintaining pressure and preventing any late surge.

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