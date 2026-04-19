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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga STAR as SRH secures thrilling 10-run win over CSK

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga STAR as SRH secures thrilling 10-run win over CSK

Abhishek Sharma's 22-ball 59, Eshan Malinga's three-wicket haul, and Praful Hinge's final over heroics helped SRH edge CSK by 10 runs in a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 10-runs win over Chennai Super Kings (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Defending a competitive total of 194 for 9, SRH’s disciplined bowling attack, led by the impressive five-wicket haul shared between Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31) and Eshan Malinga (3/29), restricted the visitors to 184 for 8 in 20 overs.

More to follow….

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