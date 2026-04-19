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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Eshan Malinga STAR as SRH secures thrilling 10-run win over CSK

Abhishek Sharma's 22-ball 59, Eshan Malinga's three-wicket haul, and Praful Hinge's final over heroics helped SRH edge CSK by 10 runs in a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Published date india.com Published: April 19, 2026 12:02 AM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026, SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal Stadium, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, SRH won by 10 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 10-runs win over Chennai Super Kings (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a hard-fought 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of the IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Defending a competitive total of 194 for 9, SRH’s disciplined bowling attack, led by the impressive five-wicket haul shared between Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31) and Eshan Malinga (3/29), restricted the visitors to 184 for 8 in 20 overs.

More to follow….

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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