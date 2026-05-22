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IPL 2026: Bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders as talented wicket-keeper batter gets ruled out ahead of playoffs
In the 11th over of Mumbai's innings, Raghuvanshi sprinted a long distance from behind the stumps toward the non-striker's end to take the catch off Tilak Varma but he ended up colliding heavily with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy which led to both the players fall awkwardly
In a major setback in the business end of Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. The 21-year-old suffered a concussion alongside a fracture on his left hand.
The unfortunate injury occurred during Kolkata’s critical 4-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.
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In the 11th over of Mumbai’s innings, Raghuvanshi sprinted a long distance from behind the stumps toward the non-striker’s end to take the catch off Tilak Varma. He collided heavily with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy which led to both the players fall awkwardly.
While Raghuvanshi initially stayed on the field, he began suffering from headaches and dizziness, forcing him to walk off in the 14th over. Tejasvi Dahiya subsequently replaced him as a concussion substitute.
The timing could not be worse for Kolkata, who sit 6th on the points table with 13 points and face a must-win league-stage clash against the Delhi Capitals on May 24 to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Raghuvanshi has been one of Kolkata’s most reliable asset this season, leading their batting charts with 422 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.53.
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He had also registered 5 half-centuries, including a season-best score of 82. Other than his aggressive batting at the top order, Raghuvanshi’s ability to don the wicketkeeping gloves gave Kolkata immense flexibility. His absence could leave a massive void in both the batting lineup and the team balance just as they fight for a spot in the playoffs.
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