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IPL 2026: Bad news for Rajasthan Royals as team manager escapes BAN but fined Rs…, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi…

IPL 2026: Bad news for Rajasthan Royals as team manager escapes BAN but fined Rs…, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi…

Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were seen with a mobile phone in the dugout during their IPL 2026 match vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Guwahati last week.

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder (right) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a mobile phone in the dugout. (Source: X)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) team manager Romi Bhinder has been fined Rs 1 lakh and handed an official warning for using a mobile phone inside the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI has issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder over the usage of a device during the match and sought his response within the next 48 hours.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) was not satisfied with Bhinder’s explanation, leading to him being fined and being given a warning over the violation.

“This violation happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where our anti-corruption unit in Guwahati took note of the violation and issued him an explanation notice on April 12. He was given 48 hours to respond as Romi Bhinder was found or seen carrying his mobile to the dugout area.

“He can have a mobile in his hand but he cannot take it to the dugout area, so an explanation was sought and Romi Bhinder responded within the stipulated 48 hours. The anti-corruption unit examined his reply and found it to be not satisfactory. Therefore considering the fact that this is his first time he has done this violation of the IPL PMOA protocols, the anti-corruption unit decided to impose him a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and also issued a warning to him not to repeat this kind of breach or violation of the IPL PMOA protocols in future,” said Saikia to IANS news agency on Friday.

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NO LEGAL FORMALITIES REQUIRED . – The ACSU has cleared RR manager Romi Bhinder. – RR Manager was warned and fined.

– No words against Vaibhav Suryavanshi. [Cricbuzz]#CrickegTwitter #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/JfGnBfTscJ — Vinod Kumar (@we_knowd) April 17, 2026

According to the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) guidelines found on IPL’s website, “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

Bhinder has been associated with RR since the league’s inception in 2008 and also serves as a local guardian for Sooryavanshi, 15. He was even with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when RR was banned from participating in the competition in 2016 and 2017 seasons. “On behalf of BCCI, I can just say and we hope that this should be a deterrent for all other stakeholders who are part of the IPL to strictly adhere to the spirit of rules and follow the IPL PMOA protocols,” added Saikia.

RR, the IPL 2008 winners, are currently at the third position in the points table, and will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

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