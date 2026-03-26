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IPL 2026: BCCI unveils full schedule, action continues April 13 across...

IPL 2026: BCCI unveils full schedule, action continues April 13 across…

The Board of control for Cricket in India has finally released the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026. A total of 50 remaining league-stage matches will be played between April 13 and May 24.

BCCI unveils IPL 2026 phase 2 schedule

IPL 2026: Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026. A total of 50 remaining league-stage matches will be played between April 13 and May 24. The tournament resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

The upcoming fixtures will be played across multiple cities, which includes Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.

As the tournament will move into a decisive stage, teams will battle it out across venues for playoff spots, with the competition set to heat up in the latter half of the league phase. However, the Playoffs venues will be announced at a later date.

Phase 2 to feature eight double-headers

The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon games scheduled for 3:30 PM IST and evening fixtures beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

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Punjab Kings will split their home matches between New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three games at the latter venue. Rajasthan Royals are set to host four matches in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home games in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

IPL 2026 Phase 2 schedule from April 13 to May 24

Match Date Day Time Home Team Away Team Venue 1 28-Mar-26 Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 2 29-Mar-26 Sun 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Mumbai 3 30-Mar-26 Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 4 31-Mar-26 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 5 01-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 6 02-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 7 03-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai 8 04-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Delhi 9 04-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 10 05-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 11 05-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 12 06-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 13 07-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 14 08-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Delhi 15 09-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 16 10-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 17 11-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 18 11-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Chennai 19 12-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 20 12-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Mumbai 21 13-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 22 14-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Chennai 23 15-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 24 16-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai 25 17-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 26 18-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 27 18-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 28 19-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 29 19-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 30 20-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 31 21-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 32 22-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 33 23-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai 34 24-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 35 25-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Delhi 36 25-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 37 26-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 38 26-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 39 27-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Delhi 40 28-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings New Chandigarh 41 29-Apr-26 Wed 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Mumbai 42 30-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 43 01-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 44 02-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Chennai 45 03-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 46 03-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 47 04-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Mumbai 48 05-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Delhi 49 06-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 50 07-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 51 08-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Delhi 52 09-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 53 10-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Chennai 54 10-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 55 11-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Dharamshala 56 12-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 57 13-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raipur 58 14-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Dharamshala 59 15-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 60 16-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 61 17-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Dharamshala 62 17-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi 63 18-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Chennai 64 19-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 65 20-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 66 21-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Chennai 67 22-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 68 23-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 69 24-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Mumbai 70 24-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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