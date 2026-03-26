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IPL 2026: BCCI unveils full schedule, action continues April 13 across…
The Board of control for Cricket in India has finally released the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026. A total of 50 remaining league-stage matches will be played between April 13 and May 24.
IPL 2026: Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026. A total of 50 remaining league-stage matches will be played between April 13 and May 24. The tournament resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.
The upcoming fixtures will be played across multiple cities, which includes Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.
As the tournament will move into a decisive stage, teams will battle it out across venues for playoff spots, with the competition set to heat up in the latter half of the league phase. However, the Playoffs venues will be announced at a later date.
Phase 2 to feature eight double-headers
The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon games scheduled for 3:30 PM IST and evening fixtures beginning at 7:30 PM IST.
Punjab Kings will split their home matches between New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three games at the latter venue. Rajasthan Royals are set to host four matches in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home games in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.
IPL 2026 Phase 2 schedule from April 13 to May 24
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|28-Mar-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|2
|29-Mar-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|3
|30-Mar-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|4
|31-Mar-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|5
|01-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|6
|02-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|7
|03-Apr-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|8
|04-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|9
|04-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|10
|05-Apr-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|11
|05-Apr-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|12
|06-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|13
|07-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|14
|08-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|15
|09-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|16
|10-Apr-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rajasthan Royals
|Guwahati
|17
|11-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|18
|11-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|19
|12-Apr-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|20
|12-Apr-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|21
|13-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|22
|14-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|23
|15-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|24
|16-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|25
|17-Apr-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|26
|18-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|27
|18-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|28
|19-Apr-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|29
|19-Apr-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|30
|20-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|31
|21-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|32
|22-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|33
|23-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|34
|24-Apr-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|35
|25-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|36
|25-Apr-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|37
|26-Apr-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|38
|26-Apr-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|39
|27-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|40
|28-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|New Chandigarh
|41
|29-Apr-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|42
|30-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|43
|01-May-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|44
|02-May-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|45
|03-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|46
|03-May-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|47
|04-May-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|48
|05-May-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|49
|06-May-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|50
|07-May-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|51
|08-May-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|52
|09-May-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|53
|10-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|54
|10-May-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Raipur
|55
|11-May-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamshala
|56
|12-May-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|57
|13-May-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Raipur
|58
|14-May-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamshala
|59
|15-May-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|60
|16-May-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|61
|17-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamshala
|62
|17-May-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|63
|18-May-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|64
|19-May-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|65
|20-May-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|66
|21-May-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|67
|22-May-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|68
|23-May-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|69
|24-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|70
|24-May-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
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