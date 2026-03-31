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IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly SHINES on debut as PBKS edge past Gujarat Titans in nail-bitter

IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly SHINES on debut as PBKS edge past Gujarat Titans in nail-bitter

Cooper Connolly starred on his IPL debut, guiding Punjab Kings to a dramatic three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans as PBKS chased 163 with five balls to spare in their IPL 2026 season opener.

Cooper Connolly guides PBKS to a 3-wicket win over GT (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 Match no.4 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans was an absolute thriller, with the outcome difficult to predict until the very end. However, PBKS debutant Cooper Connolly guided his side to a three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the PCA New Cricket Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS won the toss, a disciplined bowling performance restricted the Titans to a modest total of 162 for 6 in 20 overs. Right-arm pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak played a crucial role as he finished with impressive figures of 3 for 34 in his four overs, while veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 2 for 28. Marco Jansen chipped in with one wicket conceding 20 runs.

For Gujarat Titans, skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with a gritty 39, while Jos Buttler contributed crucial 38 runs. Glenn Phillips made 25 and Washington Sundar added 18, but the Titans struggled to build big partnerships or accelerate the scoring rate in the death overs.

Debutant Cooper Connolly slammed an unbeaten 72

PBKS chased down the target of 163 with five balls remaining, finishing at 165 for 7 in 19.1 overs. Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who made his IPL debut walked into bat at No. 3 and he slammed an unbeaten 72 off just 44 balls, which featured five fours and five sixes.

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Despite Punjab’s middle-order collapse, Connolly powered the side across the victory line. The chase had its anxious moments as PBKS lost a couple of wickets. GT’s bowlers fought back, with Prasidh Krishna taking 3 for 29 to trouble the top order, while Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar each claimed one wicket, but they couldn’t contain Connolly, who accelerated at the right time.

Crucial contribution from lower-order player like Xavier Bartlett (11 off 5) helped seal the match, with Connolly fittingly hitting the winning boundary. This victory holds significance for Punjab Kings, who reached the final in the previous season but fell short.

Starting with a win against a Titans boosts morale ahead of a demanding campaign. For Gujarat Titans, the defeat highlights areas for improvement, particularly in converting starts into bigger scores and handling death bowling.

Cooper Connolly’s explosive debut knock not only earned him the player-of-the-match honours but also announced his arrival in the IPL in style. At just 22, the left-hander showcased maturity beyond his years, blending power with placement on a surface that offered something for the bowlers early on.

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