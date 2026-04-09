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IPL 2026: David Millers BRAIN-FADE hands GT dramatic last-ball win vs DC, KL Rahuls heroics go in vain

IPL 2026: David Miller’s BRAIN-FADE hands GT dramatic last-ball win vs DC, KL Rahul’s heroics go in vain

Gujarat Titans snatch a thrilling last-ball victory over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, as David Miller's brain-fade and Jos Buttler's lightning direct hit decide the match, leaving KL Rahul's 92-run knock in vain.

GT clinch thrilling 1-run win over DC (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edged out Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting thriller by a single run in IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The high-scoring contest, which saw a total of 419 runs scored, was decided on the final delivery of the match, when a moment of hesitation and a brilliant direct hit from Jos Buttler sealed the fate of the Capitals chase.

Gujarat Titans posted a massive total of 210/4 in their 20 overs. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals were put under immediate pressure as GT skipper Shubman Gill led the charge with a belligerent half-century, smashing 70 off just 45 balls, which featured 4 fours and 5 sixes. His aggressive intent set the tone for a massive total.

Gill found crucial support from Jos Buttler, who scored a quickfire 52 off 27 deliveries. However, the most explosive contribution came from Washington Sundar, who unleashed a fiery 55 off 32 balls, providing the late flourish that powered GT to a commanding 210 for 4 in their 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals, the bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught. Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 55, while Lungi Ngidi chipped in with 1 for 24 in his quota. The Capitals decision to bowl first backfired as the GT middle order capitalized on some loose bowling in the death overs.

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KL Rahul 52-balls 92 goes in vain

Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering 76-run opening partnership in just 8.1 overs between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka contributed 41 off 24 balls, but it was Rahul who grabbed the spotlight with 92 off 52 deliveries. His innings kept DC firmly in the hunt. However, after the opening stand, wickets kept falling at a regular interval leaving the lower order with a mountain to climb.

David Miller played a match-defining cameo with an unbeaten 41 off just 20 balls. His big-hitting kept the equation alive till the very end. With 2 runs needed off the final 2 balls, drama unfolded on the penultimate delivery bowled by Prasidh Krishna. Miller had a brain-fade moment, as he refused a single that would have brought the strike to Kuldeep Yadav.

This left Miller to face the last ball, which he missed. In the ensuing scramble, Kuldeep Yadav failed to beat Jos Buttler’s lightning-quick direct throw from the deep, resulting in a run-out that handed Gujarat Titans a dramatic 1-run victory.

Watch last ball drama here…

On 19.5 mark, David Miller had opportunity to tie the game with a single & he denied single & then lost the game with dot ball on last ball. Such a brainfade + choking moment this is, with single on 19.5, in the worse case they would have play superoverpic.twitter.com/KsNw1DIwAz — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 8, 2026

Rashid Khan was the architect of GT’s victory with the ball as the Afghan spinner finished with impressive figures of 3 for 17 in his 4 overs, breaking crucial partnerships.

The other GT bowlers played their parts effectively in containing the flow of runs during the middle overs, ensuring that despite Rahul’s brilliance, the required rate kept climbing.

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