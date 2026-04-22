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IPL 2026: Despite losing to SRH, do Delhi Capitals still have a chances to qualify? Look at the updated points table

IPL 2026: Despite losing to SRH, do Delhi Capitals still have a chances to qualify? Look at the updated points table

Here is the updated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, points table after the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash. Scroll down to find out.

IPL 2026 updates points table after DC vs SRH clash

The match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad. In this highly-intense clash, Ishan Kishan’s side defeated Axar Patel’s side by 47 runs and won their third consecutive match in the tournament.

Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten 135 powers SRH to dominant win over Delhi Capitals

This victory will help Sunrisers Hyderabad to move into the tournament. They defeated Delhi Capitals by a big margin of 47 runs, which will play a major role for them in the upcoming games as a positive net run rate.

Abhishek Sharma was the star player for Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home game. Abhishek produced a blistering innings of 135 runs not out off 68 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes. With this performance, Abhishek scored his highest score in IPL 2026 and second-highest score of his career as his maximum score came against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (141) in IPL 2025.

Abhishek Sharma’s impressive batting performance against Delhi Capitals helped SRH to post 242 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Abhishek builds a great partnership with each batter in SRH’s batting. First, he made a solid start with his dangerous opening batter, Travis Head. However, the partnership escalated with Ishan Kishan and ended up with the star batter, Heinrich Klaasen.

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Delhi Capitals’ struggle with the bat against SRH

In response, Delhi Capitals couldn’t impress their fans with their batting performance. Star batter, Nitish Rana gave some hope to the team at chasing a mammoth of 243 runs. Nitish produced an innings of 57 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, the key players like KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma disappointed DC fans with low scores in the important match. This defeat caused a major loss to DC with their net run rate in the points table. They need to win upcoming games by a good margin to save their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs of the tournament.

IPL 2026 updated points table:

Let’s see the updated points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, after the match no. 31 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1 Punjab Kings 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 4 3 0 8 +0.820 4 Rajasthan Royals 6 4 2 0 6 +0.599 5 Delhi Capitals 6 3 3 0 6 -0.130 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 +0.067 8 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 9 Lucknow Super Giants 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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