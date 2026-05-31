IPL 2026 Final Washout Scenario: Good news for Kohli’s RCB fans, defending champions set to…

The BCCI have kept the provision for a Reserve Day for the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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IPL 2026 final will be played on Reserve Day, if it cannot be completed due to rain on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have both won the Indian Premier League title once and they are looking to double their tally when they face off in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Sunday. While RCB had to wait 18 years for their first title in 2025, GT would their title on debut in the 2022 season.

The IPL 2026 final is once again being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shubman Gill’s GT last played in a final in 2023. The IPL 2023 final is the only one in the history of Indian Premier League to finish on a Reserve Day with Chennai Super Kings winning their record-equalling 5th title with a win over GT led by Hardik Pandya.

There is some good news for the fans as IPL 2026 also has a provision of Reserve Day on June 1 which is Monday. The Reserve Day will only be needed if both teams are unable to play out a minimum of 5 overs each in the final on Sunday.

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The BCCI have made provision of additional 2 hours of play or 120 minutes, in case the final is hit by rain or wet weather in Ahmedabad on Sunday. If minimum of 5 overs each is not possible on match day, then the game will begin again with a fresh start on the Reserve Day.

What will happen if no play is possible on Reserve Day?

It is rather unlikely that there will not be any play possible on two successive days in the IPL 2026 final. The cricket fans as well both RCB captain Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill will be hoping that the play doesn’t carry forward to the Reserve Day on Monday.

In the scenario, that there is no play possible on the Reserve Day as well and in the history of the Indian Premier League we witness the first-ever washout of the final, then there good news for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans.

RCB will be declared the winners of the IPL 2026 title, according to BCCI rules and regulations, in case there is total washout of the final. The defending champions had qualified for the Playoffs in No. 1 position with 18 points thanks to their superior net run-rate of +0.783. GT, on the other hand, qualified in 2nd place with 18 points but with a net run-rate of +0.695.

Thus, RCB will be crowned champions on the basis of their final position on the league table. RCB had also defeated GT in the Qualifier 1 match between the two sides in Dharamshala on Tuesday by 92 runs.