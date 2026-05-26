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IPL 2026: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Arshdeep Singh, here is the worst playing XI of this year’s Indian Premier League
While there's no doubting the abilities of all players based on their performances in one particular season but there's always a list of best and worst performers coming out from each edition. And here we have named the worst IPL 2026 playing XI
We are nearly on the cusp of finding out the champion of this year’s Indian Premier League season with the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in the first shot to reaching the IPL 2026 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. Former one-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in Eliminator 1 on May 27 in Mullanpur.
There’s plenty more to find out in the remaining 4 matches of IPL 2026 but with the knockouts starting today, it is a good time to reflect on the poor performers from this year. While there’s no doubting the abilities of all players based on their performances in one particular season, there’s always a list of best and worst performers coming out from each edition.
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And today, we name IPL 2026’s worst playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Leading from the front is Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored just 337 runs and was heavily scrutinized for his poor strike rate of 123.44. With him remaining out of form, CSK seemingly struggled with the 5-time champions finishing 5th 12 points, missing out on the playoffs narrowly.
Pathum Nissanka: Delhi Capitals’ Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka also disappointed with his performance, scoring 278 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 158.86. His two half-centuries had given decent amount of hope to the franchise but he remained largely inconsistent, failing to support KL Rahul who had been impressive throughout IPL 2026. It affected DC’s playoff chances as they finished 6th with 14 points.
Rishabh Pant: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had an under par return in his 2nd season as the most expensive player/captain in IPL’s history. He managed only 312 runs at an average of 28.36 and a strike rate of 138.05 across 14 matches with his side enduring a miserable campaign, finishing at the bottom with just 8 points.
Cameron Green: Kolkata Knight Riders had high expectations from their record signing Cameron Green who was bought at a staggering INR 25.20 crore. However, the Australian all-rounder dealt with inconsistency and a mixed season. He hit 322 runs at a strike rate of 145.70 but was highly expensive with the ball, picking up 7 wickets at an economy of 10.64. Ultimately, KKR finished 7th with 13 points.
Hardik Pandya: The Mumbai Indians skipper had a forgettable IPL season 2026. Many close to MI are even suggesting that Hardik Pandya could be traded off or released before the next edition due to his failure as the captain. He managed a poor batting average of 20 while his bowling was heavily targeted as well. His tactical decisions were also questioned as MI finished a dismal 9th in the standings with only 8 points.
Axar Patel: This was Axar Patel’s worst season in the IPL by far. His reliability as the defensive spin option and lower-order hitter vanished in the 1st half of the season, resulting in Delhi getting knocked out despite a late surge, finishing at 6th place with 14 points.
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Jitesh Sharma: It has been a forgetful season for RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma but it has not come under the spotlight because of Bengaluru’s terrific season. He has heavily struggled to score boundaries and failed to provide the quick-fire cameos from ball one, something he was known for.
Anshul Kamboj: Anshul Kamboj’s questionable economy rate of 10.53 is the most expensive in IPL 2026 yet he is among the top wicket takers with 21 scalps. He has been around the wickets this year but leaking a total of 530 runs has been a key reason behind CSK’s consistent bowling failures.
Arshdeep Singh: Social media sensation, as he has gradually become, Arshdeep Singh is more on the news for his online activity with his bowling taking a backseat this season. Across his 14 appearances, Arshdeep managed to claim the same number of wickets at an expensive economy rate of 10.21.
Jasprit Bumrah: Just a hiccup for arguably India’s best all format pacer Jasprit Bumrah who registered only 4 wickets throughout the season at a depleted economy rate of 8.37 which was less than 7 in the previous two seasons.
Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm Chinaman was Delhi’s premier wicket-taking threat but ended up having the worst economy rates in IPL 2026 with 10.30. He also collected only 14 wickets with DC missing out on top four.
IPL 2026 worst playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pathum Nissanka, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav
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