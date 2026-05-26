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IPL 2026: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Arshdeep Singh, here is the worst playing XI of this years Indian Premier League

IPL 2026: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Arshdeep Singh, here is the worst playing XI of this year’s Indian Premier League

While there's no doubting the abilities of all players based on their performances in one particular season but there's always a list of best and worst performers coming out from each edition. And here we have named the worst IPL 2026 playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

We are nearly on the cusp of finding out the champion of this year’s Indian Premier League season with the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in the first shot to reaching the IPL 2026 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. Former one-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in Eliminator 1 on May 27 in Mullanpur.

There’s plenty more to find out in the remaining 4 matches of IPL 2026 but with the knockouts starting today, it is a good time to reflect on the poor performers from this year. While there’s no doubting the abilities of all players based on their performances in one particular season, there’s always a list of best and worst performers coming out from each edition.

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And today, we name IPL 2026’s worst playing XI

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IPL 2026 worst playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pathum Nissanka, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

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