IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans appoint THIS star India wicketkeeper as assistant coach, he is...

Former India cricketer joins Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026, adding experience to the franchise’s support staff.

Gujarat Titans appoint THIS star India wicketkeeper as assistant coach

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans have roped in former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as their Assistant Coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, further strengthening the team’s coaching setup.

A well-known figure in Indian cricket, Dahiya played for India in a total of 19 ODIs and two Tests and enjoyed a successful domestic career, playing for Delhi before moving into coaching. Dahiya played an important role in guiding Delhi to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007–08 season and has since built a strong coaching profile across domestic cricket and the IPL.

Since their debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the league, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and lifting the title in their maiden campaign. With a revamp coaching staff now in place, the former champions will aim to build on their impressive record as preparations for the IPL 2026 continue.

Gujarat Titans also appointed Matthew Hayden as team’s batting coach

Earlier, Gujarat Titans appointed former Australia batting great Matthew Hayden as the team’s batting coach, further boosting the side’s coaching setup ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Hayden played a total of 273 international matches for Australia across formats, and scored over 15,000 runs. Known for his aggressive yet technically sound batting, he helped shape the early dominance of powerplay batting in white-ball cricket. He also featured in 32 IPL matches, where his attacking style proved well-suited to the league’s high-intensity format.

BCCI unveils IPL 2026 phase 1 fixtures

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for first 20-days of IPL 2026, which will start from March 28,while the remainder of the schedule will be unveiled later as the board aims to avoid a clash with Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.

However, Shubman Gill-led GT will kick-off their IPL 2026 campaign against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings on March 31 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 full squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, and Luke Wood.

