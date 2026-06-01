IPL 2026: How and Why did Royal Challengers Bengaluru win IPL 2026? Here are 7 reasons why…

This historic triumph was not built on luck or individual brilliance alone, it was a combination of both. Here are 7 key reasons why RCB won IPL 2026

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Who would have thought the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would lift the Indian Premier League title for the 2nd time in a row except RCB themselves? Only a hand few. But those outside of the usual statistical view, knew that Bengaluru will go for back-to-back titles and that’s what they did last night, beating the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Many thought that RCB would falter under pressure, given their history of near-misses. However, Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, blew everyone’s mind. Even the nastiest of critics have been shut down. The South Indian franchise has become just the 4th franchise to win multiple IPL titles and 3rd to do it consecutively, joined the likes of Mumbai Indians (2019-2020) and Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011).

This historic triumph was not built on luck or individual brilliance alone, it was a combination of both. Here are 7 key reasons why RCB won IPL 2026.

1. A Balanced Team Instead of Over-Reliance on One Star

For nearly two decades, the main reason why RCB could not win the IPL title was their overreliance on certain individuals, especially in their batting line-up. The 2026 as well as the previous 2025 season officially broke that thing.

Instead of expecting a single individual to carry the weight of the entire franchise, RCB did well as an entire team. Whether it was their aggressive opening burst through their top-order or middle-overs stability or their disciplined bowling, RCB did everything right. This is what they lacked all these years and this is what helped them win IPL 2 times in a row.

2. Rajat Patidar’s Calm and Effective Leadership

Rajat Patidar handled the responsibility with a very calm and tactical mindset. He knew when to change bowlers and how to take control of situations, whether with the bat or in the field. Patidar’s leadership was all about changes, proactive field placements and of course, his batting.

His attitude under pressure was outstanding and so was his batting performance as he scored lead-from-the-front batting approach, highlighted by his blistering 93 off just 33 balls in the playoffs. His growing stature as a strategist proved to be the x-factor in tight finishes.

3. Strong Contributions from the Middle Order

In previous occasions, early dismissals used to dismantle RCB’s batting order. However, in IPL 2026, the middle order took control of things with Krunal Pandya and Tim David mainly doing the job despite Jitesh Sharma’s no show in majority parts of the season.

4. Improved Bowling Performance Throughout the Season

Historically, RCB’s bowling unit has been viewed as their weakest link but guess what? All of it has been solved in the last two years. Bengaluru indeed flipped the narrative completely this year. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who won the Purple Cap in 2025, missed out on the honor by just a wicket. The brightest one for them was Rasikh Salam Dar and Josh Hazlewood.

5. Better Team Culture and Role Clarity

Behind RCB’s on-field success was a massive shift in dugout culture and management strategy. Ahead of and during the 2026 season, the coaching staff established uncompromising role clarity for every single individual in the squad.

Players were not merely selected based on raw talent, they were given highly specific operational briefs—whether it was operating as a powerplay enforcer, a spin-basher in the middle overs, or a defensive specialist in the field.

6. Consistency in Big Matches

The defining moment of past RCB squads was their tendency to falter at the absolute moments of the tournament – the playoffs.

This unit, however, displayed a temperament that was entirely different. They saved their absolute best performances for the high-stakes matches, demonstrating a collective mental toughness that prior generations lacked.

When facing elimination or matching up against formidable opposition like the Gujarat Titans on their home turf, RCB looked composed, clinical, and entirely in control of their emotions. They absorbed intense periods of opposition pressure and struck back decisively during the game’s turning points.

7. Virat Kohli’s Experience and Influence

While Rajat Patidar pulled the strings as the designated captain, the towering presence of Virat Kohli remained the spiritual and emotional anchor of the franchise. Freed from the administrative burdens of leadership, Kohli put together a phenomenal individual season, amassing 675 runs to guide the team’s batting order.

Kohli’s immense experience and work ethic as well as his intensity on the field acted were invaluable for the younger players. His batting performance and of course, inputs to Rajat Patidar, paved the way for RCB to win the title.