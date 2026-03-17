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IPL 2026: India and RCB legend names Sanju Samson as CSKs new vice-captain, says legacy of MS Dhoni will…

IPL 2026: India and RCB legend names Sanju Samson as CSK’s ‘new vice-captain’, says ‘legacy of MS Dhoni will…’

Sanju Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Sanju Samson will join MS Dhoni in CSK in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings took a massive gamble by deciding to trade Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals for a huge amount of Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Samson has never played for CSK in his entire IPL career in which he has scored 4704 runs in 177 matches with 3 centuries and 26 fifties at a strike-rate of 139.04.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Anil Kumble believes Samson will be the ‘unofficial’ vice-captain of CSK heading into the IPL 2026 season. “I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a ‘vice-captain’. He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that’s something CSK will be looking for,” Kumble said on JioHotstar’s ‘IPL Today Live’ program.

In the last couple of seasons, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been forced to take back the captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja due to different reasons. Kumble believes Samson joining CSK will lower the reliance on Dhoni.

“Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS. Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn’t be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season. He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS,” Kumble added.

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MS Dhoni shouldn’t bat lower than number six: AB de Villiers

Former South Africa and RCB legend AB de Villiers was clear in his view about Dhoni’s role for CSK in the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni has been retained as an uncapped player for a salary of only Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2026.

“It’s very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that’s always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni,” AB de Villiers told JioHotstar.

“I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That’s why I don’t see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season. We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he’s batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he’s almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There’s still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times. It’s a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he’s hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments,” he added.

On CSK’s decision to bring in Sanju Samson, Kumble said, “Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era. You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform. In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK.

“The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks. I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK,” former India head coach added.

Sanju Samson is expected to make his debut for Dhoni’s CSK against his former side Rajasthan Royals in a IPL 2026 match at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

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