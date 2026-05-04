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IPL 2026: Jason Holders four-wicket haul guides Gujarat Titans to 4-wicket victory over Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul guides Gujarat Titans to 4-wicket victory over Punjab Kings

Jason Holder's impressive bowling performance helps Gujarat Titans defeat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

GT defeat PBKS by 4 wickets in IPL 2026

The match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Where Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match No. 46 playing XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: WATCH: Mohammed Siraj strikes twice, dismisses Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connelly

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Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Star pacer Mohammed Siraj began with the ball for GT. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ dangerous batters, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh began the innings for Punjab Kings. However, Punjab Kings faced trouble at the beginning as Mohammed Siraj removed Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in his first over and became the player with two wickets in the first match of the over for Gujarat Titans.

After the two dismissals, Punjab Kings players started losing their wickets. Meanwhile, star batters Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stonis gave hope to the fans with their impressive batting performance as both batters stood at the crease and started smashing Gujarat Titans bowling attack. Speaking about his individual score, Suryansh scored 57 runs off 29 balls, including three fours and five sixes. On the other hand, Stoinis smashed 40 runs off 31 balls, including five fours and one six. Their brilliant batting performance helped their side to post 163 runs on the board for a loss of 9 wickets.

For Gujarat Titans, star all-rounder, Jason Holder shone with the ball as he dismissed four Punjab Kings batters (4/24). Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj also took two important wickets for GT.

Speaking about Gujarat Titans’ innings, the captain of the team, Shubman Gill, lost his wicket early to Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan played a crucial knock for Gujarat Titans as he scored 57 runs off 41 balls, including five fours and one six. Later on, Jos Buttler also produced an innings of 26 runs off 22 balls, including one four and two sixes. After that, Washington Sundar showcased his brilliance and scored 40 runs off 23 balls, including five fours and one six and played a finishing short on Marcus Stoinis delivery.

Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak tried a lot to win this game for Punjab Kings. But, Gujarat Titans’ batters broke their hopes and won the match.

Also Read: Good news for Gujarat Titans in the middle of IPL 2026 as Mohammed Siraj creates history against PBKS

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