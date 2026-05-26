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IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah registers worst bowling average in T20 history; Mahela Jayawardene reveals insight on his dip

IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah registers worst bowling average in T20 history; Mahela Jayawardene reveals insight on his dip

Jayawardene revealed that Jasprit Bumrah had discussed about a slight niggle which he played through the T20 World Cup for India and that's why his intensity and performance took a massive hit

Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Senior Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a surprising dip in the 2026 Indian Premier League season just 2 or 3 weeks after guiding India to a 2nd consecutive ICC T20 World Cup title in March. That soundss absolutely unbelievable but the fact is that Bumrah had his worst IPL season since making his debut in 2013.

Not only did he fail to hit double figures in terms of wickets taken but he also ended with a depleted economy rate, which remained 2 times higher than the previous two seasons. It doesn’t stop there, Jasprit Bumrah also had a bowling average of 102.50 – the worst ever in the history of T20 cricket for someone bowling at least 40 overs in a single tournament. This is a proper record itself.

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In 13 matches, the death over specialist registered only 4 wickets at the rate of 8.37 with a best of 1/15. Bumrah’s economy rate over the last two seasons remained under 7 and it’s the first time he has conceded more than 8 runs per over in a full IPL season.

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This directly impacted Mumbai Indians’ season as the 5-time champions became one of the first teams to get eliminated. But how can someone, who took 14 wickets in 8 world cup matches and led the title charge, suffer such a stark fall? It surely is a hiccup for Jasprit Bumrah but MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes there is a concrete reason behind.

Jayawardene revealed that Jasprit Bumrah had discussed about a slight niggle which he played through the T20 World Cup for India and that’s why his intensity and performance took a massive hit. The Sri Lankan also reasoned that lack of support from other MI bowlers led to Bumrah failing to build pressure and take wickets.

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“I think coming back from the World Cup as well, he had a slight niggle which he played with through the World Cup. I won’t worry about Booms. I think he’s in good spirits and he will come back strong.” – Mahela Jayawardene said.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been rested for the national team’s upcoming home series against Afghanistan who will play 3 ODIs and a one-off Test match next month.

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