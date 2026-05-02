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IPL 2026: KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc break Delhi Capitals losing curse as they defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

IPL 2026: KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc break Delhi Capitals losing curse as they defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc's impressive performance helps Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in IPL 2026

The match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. This match was one of the most intense matches in this year’s edition.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match no. 43 playing XI

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the toss and decided to bat first. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal began the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Both batters disappointed their fans with the bat as Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi were dismissed on the powerplay. However, captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel gave a boost to the innings by playing a good knock. Dhruv Jurel scored 42 runs off 30 balls, including four fours and one six. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain, Riyan Parag scored 90 runs off 50 balls. In his knock, he hit eight fours and five sixes.

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In the end, Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira gave a finishing touch to the Rajasthan Royals innings. Ferreira scored 47 runs off 14 balls, including two fours and six sixes and helped Rajasthan Royals to post 225 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.

Also Read: WATCH: Kyle Jamieson rattles Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a perfect delivery in IPL 2026

Speaking about Delhi Capitals’ bowling performance, star pacer, Mitchell Starc played his first match for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, and as usual showcased his brilliance (3/40). Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, T Natarajan were the players to get one wicket each.

Now, let’s discuss Delhi Capitals chasing performance. Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul began the innings for Delhi Capitals and gave a major setback to Rajasthan Royals bowling attack by smashing brilliant boundaries. Both the batters played a steady knock and scored 70 runs without loss.

Speaking about their individual score, Pathum Nissanka scored 62 runs off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored 75 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and five sixes. The following chase was completed by Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Their brilliant batting performance helped Delhi Capitals to break their losing streak.

Delhi Capitals (DC) achieved one more record in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they have chased their highest total in the tournament history (226) runs.

For Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja were the only players to got wickets against Delhi Capitals.

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