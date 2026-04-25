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IPL 2026: KL Rahuls 152 goes in vain as Punjab Kings continue their winning streak

IPL 2026: KL Rahul’s 152 goes in vain as Punjab Kings continue their winning streak

Shreyas Iyer's brilliant batting performance guides Punjab Kings to a-6 wicket win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

PBKS defeat DC by 6 wickets in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: The match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Where, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets and continued their winning streak in the tournament.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals (DC)

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

KL Rahul shines with the bat against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bat. At the beginning of their innings, Delhi Capitals lost Pathum Nissanka’s wicket early. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Nitish Rana gave solid starts to the Delhi Capitals’ innings. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance and helped their side post good runs on the powerplay. Speaking about their performance, KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 152 runs, including 16 fours and 9 sixes. On the other hand, his partner, Nitish Rana, smashed 91 runs off 44 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes and helped their side to post 264 on the board for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs.

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Shreyas Iyer’s 71-run knock guides PBKS to 6-wicket win

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings’ opening pair, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave a good start to the innings by smashing some great boundaries. But, during the match, the whole stadium witnessed a horrifying moment as Lungi Ngidi faced a serious injury but dropping his head. While taking a catch of Priyansh Arya, he was taken to the hospital on Ambulance.

However, Priyansh Arya scored 43 runs off 17 balls, including two fours and five sixes. His opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, scored 76 runs off 26 balls, including 9 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 292. Both batters made the match almost one-sided for Punjab Kings. Later on, captain Shreyas Iyer began hitting boundaries. But, Karun Nair made a biggest mistake in the match, twice dropping two catches from Shreyas Iyer. That moment changed the whole point of the match as Iyer started dominating DC bowlers. As a result, Delhi Capitals lost the match by 6 wickets and Punjab Kings remained unbeaten in IPL 2026.

For Delhi Capitals, their spinners Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the only players to get a wicket against Punjab Kings. With this victory, Punjab Kings have won 6 sixes matches in the tournament, so far.

Also Read: Good news for Delhi Capitals as KL Rahul smashes 151 runs against Punjab Kings, becomes…

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