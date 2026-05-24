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IPL 2026: Massive blow for RCB ahead of the playoffs as THIS explosive batter has been ruled out due to injury

IPL 2026: Massive blow for RCB ahead of the playoffs as THIS explosive batter has been ruled out due to injury

The 22-year-old sustained an injury to his left ring finger while diving for a catch during RCB’s match against the Punjab Kings. Following a thorough medical assessment, both RCB and the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed that Bethell should return home immediately

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell walks after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have suffered a massive blow ahead of an important playoffs phase in the Indian Premier League 2026 after their England recruit Jacob Bethell got ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

The 22-year-old sustained an injury to his left ring finger while diving for a catch during RCB’s match against the Punjab Kings. Following a thorough medical assessment, both RCB and the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed that Bethell should return home immediately. This departure comes at a critical juncture for the table-toppers, right before they take on the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on 26th May.

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Despite breaking into the playing XI as an injury replacement for fellow compatriot Phil Salt, Bethell showcased immense utility despite a limited run of matches. Even if Bethell could only show flashes of his brilliance, it will be fair to say that RCB has got another solid player for the future.

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Featuring in just 7 games, the left-handed batter provided depth to RCB’s explosive top order, scoring 96 runs. His sudden absence leaves a void in the camp, however, Bengaluru are still hoping for a timely return of Phil Salt.

Another cause of concern for the reigning champions is their bowling attack, which conceded 255 runs in their last league outing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although RCB will treat this like a hiccup, but deep inside they know it could affect them in the near future.

In response to the massive 256-run target, RCB’s reply lacked the usual early momentum as Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply for 15. Skipper Rajat Patidar fought valiantly with his 56 off 39 balls and Venkatesh Iyer provided a quickfire cameo of 44 off just 19 deliveries but the target proved to be too much for them.

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Krunal Pandya also contributed a hard-fought 41 at the end but RCB were eventually restricted to 200/4 in their 20 overs. Despite the heavy loss, Rajat Patidar’s side remained at the summit of the table. RCB is slated to face Gujarat in a blockbuster Qualifier 1.

This highly anticipated clash will take place under the lights at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26 with the winner going straight to the final.

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