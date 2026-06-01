IPL 2026: Most boundaries and runs scored, multiple batting records broken: A look into season in numbers

There’s a reason why the Indian Premier League is also known as the “Incredible Premier League”. Not just for being the richest T20 competition in the world but also for the talented cricketers, be it junior or senior, who make the IPL so successful.
The 2026 edition has finally come to an end after a grueling 74-match season which ran for nearly three months across India. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL title, becoming only the 3rd franchise in the competition’s history to win it in back-to-back seasons. Both of RCB’s title wins came in the same venue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
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Bengaluru, who finished the league stages at the summit of the points table, were perhaps the most consistent side in IPL 2026, winning 12 matches and losing 5 out of the total 17 games played this season.
They performed like true reigning champions this season. In fact, their consistency and dominance was on full display in the final as well – first restricting Gujarat Titans to just 155 and then chasing the target down by the 18th over with ease. Virat Kohli was the star of the show for his 75* off 42 which helped him win the player of the match award in the final.
After going trophyless for nearly two decades, RCB has become 2-time champions and rightfully so, they deserve every bit of their success. But IPL 2026 won’t just be defined by how Bengaluru performed. It was a season where boundary records were completely shattered.
Across the tournament, batters capitalized heavily on flat pitches, fast outfields, and also banked on the Impact Player rule to punish the bowlers routinely. And because of that, IPL 2026 has become the season with the most number of boundaries (3738) scored.
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In terms of sixes, which is led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (72), batters have cleared the ropes a staggering and record-breaking 1420 times. The tournament also witnessed a massive surge in fours with batters hitting 2318 across the 74 matches. Notably, Virat Kohli is the last batter to score a six and a four in IPL 2026.
While the total aggregate of runs scored in the league this year is not officially calculated as of yet. However, it is being assumed that over 25,000 runs were smashed throughout the 74-match tournament. IPL 2026 also saw multiple batters averaging more than 45 at a strike rate of more than 150 and this says a lot.
A number of long-standing individual as well as team batting records were broken and rewritten in IPL 2026. Starting off with Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who broke multiple batting records this season. Last year he became the youngest half and full centurion but things got even better for him this season.
He overtook Universe Boss Chris Gayle’s decade long record of most sixes in an IPL season by hitting 72 maximums as compared to Gayle’s 59 during the 2012 season. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also holds the records of scoring most runs through boundaries (684) and most runs scored in the powerplay (521) of a single season.
He is the fastest to reach 1000 T20 (473 balls) and IPL runs (440 balls) as well as the youngest to do so. The 12 sixes he hit against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1 is the most smashed by a batter in one single match. Last but not the least, Sooryavanshi’s season tally of 776 runs makes him the highest run-scorer as an uncapped batter.
Gujarat Titans’ opening pair Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan became the first pairing to stitch eleven 100+ partnerships in T20 cricket for any wicket and that too in just 48 innings, which also happens to be the fastest. Their 167-run partnership in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan, became the highest partnership in a playoff match. The duo finished 2nd and 3rd in the Orange Cap (most runs) race with 732 and 722 runs respectively.
Virat Kohli, who is now a 2-time IPL winner, became the first player to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive seasons. His 25-ball 50 in the title clash yesterday is the fastest ever scored in a finale. He holds the record of scoring most boundaries (800+) and 3rd batter to smash 300+ sixes among others.
The 200-run mark, which once used to be a rarity, was breached 65 times during IPL 2026. Powerplay scoring saw a massive shift as well, with teams regularly exploding for 11 to 12 runs an over during the first six overs.
Overall, IPL 2026 was a fantastic journey and the upcoming 2027 season will be even more exciting as we might see some serious changes in certain franchises.