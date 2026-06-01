IPL 2026: Most boundaries and runs scored, multiple batting records broken: A look into season in numbers

IPL 2026 won't just be defined by how Bengaluru performed. It was a season where multiple batting records were completely shattered, so here's a deep dive

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives an award during the presentation ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 final, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

There’s a reason why the Indian Premier League is also known as the “Incredible Premier League”. Not just for being the richest T20 competition in the world but also for the talented cricketers, be it junior or senior, who make the IPL so successful.

The 2026 edition has finally come to an end after a grueling 74-match season which ran for nearly three months across India. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL title, becoming only the 3rd franchise in the competition’s history to win it in back-to-back seasons. Both of RCB’s title wins came in the same venue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma set the stage on fire with crazy dance moves at RCB’s IPL 2026 victory party, watch viral video

Bengaluru, who finished the league stages at the summit of the points table, were perhaps the most consistent side in IPL 2026, winning 12 matches and losing 5 out of the total 17 games played this season.

They performed like true reigning champions this season. In fact, their consistency and dominance was on full display in the final as well – first restricting Gujarat Titans to just 155 and then chasing the target down by the 18th over with ease. Virat Kohli was the star of the show for his 75* off 42 which helped him win the player of the match award in the final.

After going trophyless for nearly two decades, RCB has become 2-time champions and rightfully so, they deserve every bit of their success. But IPL 2026 won’t just be defined by how Bengaluru performed. It was a season where boundary records were completely shattered.

Most boundaries scored in a season

Across the tournament, batters capitalized heavily on flat pitches, fast outfields, and also banked on the Impact Player rule to punish the bowlers routinely. And because of that, IPL 2026 has become the season with the most number of boundaries (3738) scored.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli sets new RECORD as Royal Challengers Bengaluru become 3rd team in IPL history to…

In terms of sixes, which is led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (72), batters have cleared the ropes a staggering and record-breaking 1420 times. The tournament also witnessed a massive surge in fours with batters hitting 2318 across the 74 matches. Notably, Virat Kohli is the last batter to score a six and a four in IPL 2026.

Multiple batting records broken and more than 25k runs scored

While the total aggregate of runs scored in the league this year is not officially calculated as of yet. However, it is being assumed that over 25,000 runs were smashed throughout the 74-match tournament. IPL 2026 also saw multiple batters averaging more than 45 at a strike rate of more than 150 and this says a lot.