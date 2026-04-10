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IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary STARS with unbeaten 54 as LSG clinch DRAMATIC 3-wicket win over KKR

IPL 2026: Mukul Choudhary STARS with unbeaten 54 as LSG clinch DRAMATIC 3-wicket win over KKR

Lucknow Super Giants edged past KKR in a high-scoring encounter as Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni starred, sealing a tense three-wicket victory in IPL 2026.

LSG secured a thrilling 3-wicket win over KKR (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants snatched a dramatic three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders three-wicket in a last-ball thriller, thanks to an unbeaten knock from Mukul Choudhary unbeaten 54 off 27 balls in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, LSG’s bowlers executed a disciplined performance to restrict the home side to a competitive total of 181 for 4 in 20 overs. The Eden Gardens pitch offered decent bounce and carry early on, but KKR’s batters found ways to accelerate in patches. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with a fluent 45 off 33 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane provided a solid platform with an aggressive 41 off just 24 deliveries, which featured four fours and two sixes. In the death overs, Rovman Powell (39 off 24 balls) and Cameron Green (32 not out off 24) stitched a crucial 70-run partnership off just 40 balls, helping KKR post a challenging total.

For LSG, star pacer Digvesh Singh Rathi stood out as the pick of the bowlers, as he finished with impressive figures of 1 for 25 in his four overs spell. His variations and tight lines disrupted KKR’s rhythm at key moments. The rest of the attack, including experienced campaigners like Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, maintained pressure, preventing the home team from launching a full-scale assault.

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Ayush Badoni smashed a blistering 54 off 34 balls

Chasing 182, LSG’s innings included explosive cameos amid regular setbacks. The visitors lost early wickets, including skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. However, Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a blistering 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. His aggressive approach kept LSG in the hunt during the middle overs, even as KKR’s spinners and pacers struck back.

Mukul Choudhary played a match-winning knock of 54

The real hero of the night emerged in the lower order. Mukul Choudhary, coming in at a crucial juncture, played a match-winning knock of 54 not out off just 27 balls. His innings was studded with two fours and seven towering sixes, displaying remarkable power-hitting and composure under pressure. Choudhary’s whirlwind batting turned the game on its head, particularly in the final overs where boundaries flowed freely. He found crucial support from lower order, including Avesh Khan’s brief stay, to script a sensational finish.

KKR’s bowling effort was led by Anukul Roy and Vaibhav Arora, both claiming two wickets apiece for 32 and 38 runs respectively. Roy’s variations removed key player, including Badoni. Navdeep Saini and Kartik Tyagi also chipped in with economical spells, but the death bowling came under severe scrutiny as Choudhary unleashed his arsenal.

The match went down to the wire. With LSG needing a handful off the final delivery, Choudhary held his nerve to seal the victory on the last ball, triggering wild celebrations in the LSG dugout. For KKR, despite a strong batting display, the inability to defend a par-plus total will sting, especially at home.

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