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IPL 2026 News Updates: MS Dhoni’s CSK announce openers, full schedule will be revealed by…

IPL 2026 News Updates: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Saturday with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published date india.com Updated: March 26, 2026 1:13 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to get underway on Saturday. (Source: X)

IPL 2026 News LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to get to begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The IPL is already making headlines even before the tournament can begin with RCB and Rajasthan Royals sold for record prices of Rs 16,600 crore and Rs 15,300 crore ahead of the season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) only announced the schedule for the first 20 matches of the IPL 2026 season earlier this month since it didn’t have clarity about the various state election dates around India which will take place in the next couple of months. According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the full schedule is expected to be announced in the next ‘couple of days’.

All 10 captains of the Indian Premier League franchise met in Mumbai on Wednesday on Captain’s Day and discussed various rules and regulations for the upcoming season. The captains have reportedly raised concerns about the ‘Impact Player’ and the BCCI will take a relook at it from IPL 2027 season.

There are have been multiple injuries reported from all the 10 teams with stars like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana either ruled out for the entire tournament or the first half.

Follow all latest IPL 2026 News and Updates LIVE HERE –

Live Updates

  • Mar 26, 2026 1:13 PM IST

    IPL 2026 News Updates: There is some bad news for the fans of Indian Premier League. The BCCI have decided that there will be no opening ceremony before the first match between RCB and SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The BCCI have taken this decision as a tribute to the 11 people who died in the deadly stampede last year during RCB felicitation.

  • Mar 26, 2026 12:41 PM IST

    IPL 2026 News Updates: There is good news for Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the opening match of the tournament against RCB on Saturday. Regular skipper Pat Cummins has finally arrived in India and begun training with the team in Bengaluru. However, Ishan Kishan will be leading the side in the first few matches as Cummins returns from injury.

  • Mar 26, 2026 12:20 PM IST

    IPL 2026 News Updates: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday announced the side’s new-look opening combination at the Captain’s Day event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Skipper Gaikwad will be opening the batting with new recruit Sanju Samson. Check Ruturaj Gaikwad’s big reveal HERE…

  • Mar 26, 2026 12:17 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of all the news, buzz and updates around the IPL 2026 in the build-up to the biggest T20 league in the world.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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