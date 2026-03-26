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IPL 2026 News Updates: MS Dhonis CSK announce openers, full schedule will be revealed by…

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IPL 2026 News Updates: MS Dhoni’s CSK announce openers, full schedule will be revealed by…

IPL 2026 News Updates: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway at the M. Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Saturday with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to get underway on Saturday. (Source: X)

IPL 2026 News LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to get to begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The IPL is already making headlines even before the tournament can begin with RCB and Rajasthan Royals sold for record prices of Rs 16,600 crore and Rs 15,300 crore ahead of the season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) only announced the schedule for the first 20 matches of the IPL 2026 season earlier this month since it didn’t have clarity about the various state election dates around India which will take place in the next couple of months. According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the full schedule is expected to be announced in the next ‘couple of days’.

All 10 captains of the Indian Premier League franchise met in Mumbai on Wednesday on Captain’s Day and discussed various rules and regulations for the upcoming season. The captains have reportedly raised concerns about the ‘Impact Player’ and the BCCI will take a relook at it from IPL 2027 season.

There are have been multiple injuries reported from all the 10 teams with stars like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana either ruled out for the entire tournament or the first half.

Follow all latest IPL 2026 News and Updates LIVE HERE –

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