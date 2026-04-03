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IPL 2026: Nitish Kumar Reddys batting and bowling heroics help SRH beat KKR by 65 runs

IPL 2026: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s batting and bowling heroics help SRH beat KKR by 65 runs

Nitish Kumar Reddy's brilliant performance help SRH defeat KKR by 65 runs in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

SRH beat KKR by 65 runs

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s brilliant performance with the bat

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl. While batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave a good start to the team. Both batters continued their attacking approach. Abhishek Sharma scored 48 runs off 21 balls, including four fours and four sixes. On the other hand, Travis Head smashed 46 runs off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Heinrich Klassen and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s iconic partnership

After that, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a major setback as the players started losing their wickets. However, star players Heinrich Klassen and Nitish Kumar Reddy came as a savior for the team. Both batters started playing some good shorts and helped their side to make a comeback. Klassen played an innings of 52 runs off 35 balls, including four fours and one six. While Reddy scored 39 runs off 24 balls, including four fours and one six. Their brilliant batting performance helped them to post a mammoth target of 226 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani’s four wickets vs SRH

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, star Zimbabwe pacer and Mustafizur Rehman’s replacement, Blessing Muzarabani, played a vital role as he took four important wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klassen and Shivang Kumar. In the four overs, he gave 41 runs. Meanwhile, other bowlers like Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy also got the wickets.

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Kolkata Knight Riders struggle while chasing

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting performance, star player Finn Allen showcased a great batting performance as he scored 28 runs off 7 balls, including four fours and two sixes. He took David Payne into the charge and smashed many boundaries in his over. After him, any KKR batter would impress the fans except Angrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, as both players played impressive innings for their side and tried to reach the target. Raghuvanshi scored 52 runs off 29 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Rinku smashed four fours and one six. But Kolkata Knight Riders’ poor batting performance and an experienced side couldn’t win the match and lose by 65 runs.

Cameron Green struggles again

There are many questions about Cameron Green’s form as he only scored 2 runs off 2 balls and was run-out by Eshan Malinga.

SRH players shine with the ball

Jaydev Unadkat was the main player for the SRH in bowling as he took three important wickets from Ajinkya Rahane, Kartik Tyagi and Varun Chakaravathy. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga and Nitish Kumar Reddy also took two wickets and helped their side to win the first match of the IPL 2026.

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