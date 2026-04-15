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IPL 2026: Noor Ahmads three-wicket haul powers CSK to dismantle KKR for 32-run win at Chepauk Stadium

IPL 2026: Noor Ahmad’s three-wicket haul powers CSK to dismantle KKR for 32-run win at Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings registered their second consecutive win in IPL 2026 with a 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a dominant all-round performance.

CSK secured their second straight win in IPL 2026 with a 32-run win over KKR (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings secured their second straight victory in the IPL 2026 with a commanding 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Rider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Coming in to bat first CSK posted a competitive total of 192 for 5 in their 20 overs on a pitch that offered grip and slowed down as the evening progressed. The innings was built around explosive starts and steady middle-order contributions, though KKR’s spinners and death bowlers managed to apply the brakes effectively.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply again for just 7 off 6 balls, caught off Anukul Roy. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Sanju Samson and young Ayush Mhatre steadied the innings. Mhatre played a blistering knock of 38 off just 17 deliveries, smashing six fours and two sixes. His aggressive approach, especially against the seamers, powered CSK to 72 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. Samson played a more measured yet impactful knock of 48 off 32 balls, laced with four boundaries and three maximums, before being bowled by Kartik Tyagi.

Sunil Narine returned with figures of 4-0-21-1

Dewald Brevis contributed crucial 41 runs, adding stability and some much-needed acceleration in the middle phase. Sarfaraz Khan chipped in crucial runs guiding CSK cross the 190-mark. For KKR, Sunil Narine was economical, with figures of 4-0-21-1, while Kartik Tyagi picked up 2 for 35, including the crucial wicket of Samson. Vaibhav Arora and others shared the remaining scalps, restricting CSK from reaching 200 despite the strong platform.

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Chasing 193, KKR got off to a shaky start as openers Sunil Narine and Finn Allen were dismissed early inside the powerplay by CSK’s pacers Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed, leaving the visitors reeling. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi tried to rebuild, but the required run rate kept climbing on the slowing Chepauk surface.

The middle order struggled against CSK’s bowling attack. Noor Ahmad, was the standout performer as he finished with exceptional figures of 4-0-21-3. He was cleverly held back and unleashed in the middle overs, breaking partnerships and troubling batters with his variations and drift.

KKR are in search of their first win

Rovman Powell (31 not out off 22 balls) and Ramandeep Singh (35) provided stability for a brief period with a fighting 63-run stand for the sixth wicket. Their valiant knocks injected some momentum and kept faint hopes alive, but the damage had already been done. The pair couldn’t find enough boundaries in the death overs, and KKR eventually folded at 160 for 7 in 20 overs.

CSK’s bowling unit operated with discipline. While the spinners, led by Noor Ahmad, controlled the middle phase, the pacers struck at crucial junctures. The fielding was sharp, with some good catches and tight ground fielding adding to the pressure on KKR.

The win marks CSK’s second successive triumph, boosting their confidence as they look ahead in the IPL 2026 campaign. KKR, on the other hand, will need to regroup quickly and address their batting woes.

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