IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli rises to 4th, Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at top

RCB opener Virat Kohli completed 600 runs in the IPL 2026 season during his knock of 43 against GT in the Qualifier 1 match in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2026-orange-cap-and-purple-cap-updates-after-qualifier-1-virat-kohli-rises-to-4th-bhuvneshwar-kumar-remains-at-top-8427558/ Copy

RCB opener Virat Kohli has climbed to 4th spot in Orange Cap table in IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have remained on track to become just the third team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to defend their Indian Premier League crown. Defending champions RCB hammered Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala to book their place in Sunday’s final.

Shubman Gill’s GT will have another opportunity to reach the title clash when they face the winner of Wednesday night’s Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the New PCA Stadium at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Also Read | RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Qualifier 1: Bengaluru reach within touching distance of consecutive titles with splendid 92-run win

It was a night to remember for RCB opener Virat Kohli as he became the first-ever batter to complete 600 runs in four successive seasons of the IPL. Kohli, who scored 43 in 25 balls with one six and five fours, is on 600 runs from 15 matches with 1 century and 4 fifties with a strike-rate of 164.38.

The former RCB captain has also risen to 4th place on the Orange Cap take. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan retained his top spot, in spite of his bizarre hit-wicket dismissal, after scoring 14 off 9 balls. Sudharsan has 652 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 157.86 with 1 century and 7 fifties.

Also Read | RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Watch Rajat Patidar’s blistering 21-ball half-century in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala

GT captain Shubman Gill also remained in the second spot with 618 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 159.27 with 6 fifties while Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen is in 3rd place with 606 runs in 14 matches with 6 fifties at a strike-rate of 159.47.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and SRH wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan are in 6th and 7th spot but can rise up in the table as SRH face RR in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi has notched up 583 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 232.27 with 1 century and 3 fifties while Kishan has 569 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 178.36 with 6 fifties.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada battle for Purple Cap

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and GT’s Kagiso Rabada continued their race for the Purple Cap of the season. Bhuvneshwar claimed 2/28 with wickets of Shubman Gill for 2 and Rahul Tewatia for 68 to move to 26 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.15.

IPL 2026 Orange & Purple Cap Leaderboard After Qualifier 1! Most Runs:

• Sai Sudharsan – 652

• Shubman Gill – 618

• Klaasen – 606

• Virat Kohli – 600 Most Wickets:

• Bhuvneshwar – 26

• Rabada – 26

• Archer – 21

• Anshul Kamboj – 21 GT dominate batting… pic.twitter.com/wcjS1XPrQK — Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) May 27, 2026

Rabada had also picked up a couple of wickets in the RCB innings but conceded 54 runs in his 4 overs. The South African pacer had dismissed RCB opener Venkatesh Iyer for 19 and all-rounder Krunal Pandya for 43. He also has 26 wickets in 15 matches an average of 21.03.

They extended their lead in Purple Cap race over Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer, who has 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.71 and is currently in 3rd place ahead of Chennai Super Kings bowler Anshul Kamboj, who also has 21 wickets at average of 25.23 but has ended his campaign.

Archer can add to his wickets tally as he takes on SRH in the Eliminator. SRH pacer Eshan Malinga, who has 19 wickets in 14 matches can also rise up the table from 6th place on Wednesday.