Home

Sports

IPL 2026 phase 1 fixtures ANNOUNCED: Defending Champions RCB to face SRH in season opener, check schedule till April 12

IPL 2026 phase 1 fixtures ANNOUNCED: Defending Champions RCB to face SRH in season opener, check schedule till April 12

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2026 schedule announced

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally announced the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2026, which is scheduled from March 28 to April 12. The complete schedule for the tournament will be revealed later, as three states are set to hold Assembly elections during this period and the final fixtures will depend on the announcement of the poll dates.

The much awaited 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will start with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues

A total of 20 matches will be played between March 28-April 12 across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

During this phase of the tournament, four double-headers has been scheduled, with afternoon games will start at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. After the opening clash on Saturday between RCB and SRH, Mumbai Indians will lock-horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The first double-header of the IPL 2026 is scheduled for April 4, 2026, when Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, while Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm

Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 campaign opener. RR will face both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at their home ground in Guwahati. Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, will play their early home fixtures at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

During IPL 2026, Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will host four home games in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will play three home matches in Guwahati and the remaining four in Jaipur.

IPL 2026 Schedule from March 28 to April 12

MATCH NO. DATE TEAM VENUE TIME 1 28.03.2026 RCB vs SRH Bengaluru 7:30 pm 2 29.03.2026 MI vs KKR Mumbai 7:30 pm 3 30.03.26 RR vs CSK Guwahati 7:30 pm 4 31.03.2026 PBKS vs GT New Chandigarh 7:30 pm 5 01.04.2026 LSG vs DC Lucknow 7:30 pm 6 02.04.2026 KKR vs SRH Kolkata 7:30 pm 7 03.04.2026 CSK vs PBKS Chennai 7:30 pm 8 04.04.2026 DC vs MI Delhi 3:30 pm 9 04.04.2026 GT vs RR Ahmedabad 7:30 pm 10 05.04.2026 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 3:30 pm 11 05.04.2026 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 7:30 pm 12 06.04.2026 KKR vs PBKS Kolkata 7:30 pm 13 07.04.2026 RR vs MI Guwahati 7:30 pm 14 08.04.2026 DC vs GT Delhi 7:30 pm 15 09.04.2026 KKR vs LSG Kolkata 7:30 pm 16 10.04.2026 RR VS RCB Guwahati 7:30 pm 17 11.04.2026 PBKS vs SRH New Chandigarh 3:30 pm 18 11.04.2026 CSK vs DC Chennai 7:30 pm 19 12.04.2026 LSG vs GT Lucknow 3:30 pm 20 12.04.2026 MI vs RCB Mumbai 7:30 pm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.