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IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify after six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday

IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify after six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday

After a devastating defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, can Mumbai Indians still qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs?

Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs after defeat to SRH?

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a defeat against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Mumbai Indians were humiliated by Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground (Wankhede Stadium).

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets

While batting first, Mumbai Indians showcased a brilliant performance as their star batter and one of the finest players of all time, Ryan Rickelton performed brilliantly against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling lineup. Rickelton scored 123 runs unbeaten off 55 balls, including 10 fours and 8 sixes and batted at a strike rate of 223. His impressive knock helped Mumbai Indians to post a big mammoth of 243 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

Meanwhile, all the cricket experts and fans were guessing that it would be tough for Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase this total. But, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters proved everyone wrong with their impressive batting performance. Heinrich Klaasen played a crucial role for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he produced a match-winning innings for SRH by scoring 65 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours and four sixes. Klaasen batted at a strike rate of 216 and helped his side to chase down the target with 8 balls spare. In this brilliant run-chase, SRH lost four wickets, but ended the match with an impressive victory.

Chances of Mumbai Indians qualifying for IPL 2026 playoffs

However, the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians, disappointed their fans throughout the tournament as they have played 8 matches in the tournament, winning two games out of them, so far. Mumbai Indians hold the ninth spot in the points table with 4 points.

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Speaking about their qualification chances, the team with 16 points are eligible to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. Mumbai Indians are currently stuck with 4 points. It means to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, Mumbai Indians need to win their every upcoming match in the tournament. Only victories could help them to qualify for the playoffs. But, if they fail to win any match, they will be straight knocked out of the tournament.

Winning all games also won’t confirm their qualification as currently their net run rate stands at -0.784, which is quite poor. If they want to qualify for the knockout stage of IPL 2026, they need to win the matches by a big margin.

Mumbai will now have to pray that the teams at the top of the table continue to beat each other. They will also want teams like Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals to not accumulate too many points in their upcoming matches.

Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are performing brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. If three teams out of them, qualify for the playoffs, it will be tough for Mumbai Indians to grab the fourth spot in the points table.

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