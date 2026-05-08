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IPL 2026 Point Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 50: Rishabh Pants LSG fail to move out of last place, Prince Yadav jumps to…

IPL 2026 Point Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 50: Rishabh Pant’s LSG fail to move out of last place, Prince Yadav jumps to…

Lucknow Super Giants ended a six-game losing streak with their win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 match on Thursday night.

Rishabh Pant's LSG react after their win over RCB in IPL 2026 match on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants ended a six-game losing streak with a stunning nine-run (via DLS method) wins over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 50 of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday night. In a rain-hit encounter, Rishabh Pant’s LSG finally managed to come out on top but it wasn’t enough to climb out of the 10th and last position on the Points Table.

LSG posted an imposing 209 for 3 in 19 overs thanks to century by opener Mitchell Marsh while Rajat Patidar’s RCB could only reply with 203 for 6. The result was a big blow for RCB, who have now lost two successive games after their defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans as well. RCB could have risen to the top of the Points Table with 14 points, thanks to their superior net run-rate if they had beaten LSG on Thursday night but Sunrisers Hyderabad have now retained that spot.

Also Read | LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar set for his 200th appearance, gets a special message from Virat Kohli

RCB as a result remain in 3rd position with 12 points – same tally as Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. But they can slip behind RR and GT in the next few games and could pay a heavy price for this loss in the race to reach the Playoffs.

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Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG, meanwhile, have joined Mumbai Indians – who are in 9th place – on six points each but still behind MI due to their poor net run-rate. LSG and MI may mathematically still have a chance to reach the Playoffs but they are still very remote.

Also Read | Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s former teammate who died at age 36, RCB batter says…

Delhi Capitals will look to stay in the hunt to reach the Playoffs as they face Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. A win for Axar Patel’s side will take them to 10 points – level with Chennai Super Kings – but DC have only won one out of their last 5 matches.

IPL 2026 PLAYOFF RACE RIGHT NOW STRONG POSITION

• SRH

• PBKS

• RCB GOOD CHANCE

• RR

• GT STILL ALIVE

• CSK NEED MIRACLE

• DC

• KKR ⚫ ALMOST OUT

• MI

• LSG This season is absolute CINEMA

One match changes the entire table! pic.twitter.com/ErqCUxIaYH — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 8, 2026

Prince Yadav rises to third place in Purple Cap race

LSG pacer Prince Yadav made huge strides in the Purple Cap race for the top wicket-takers in the season. Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and also dismissed RCB star batter Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck and claimed 3/33 in 4 overs in his side’s win. Yadav now has 16 wickets and jumped to third place in the Purple Cap race.

Current Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB failed to add to his tally and went wicket-less in his 4 overs against LSG. Bhuvneshwar remained on 17 wickets from 10 matches along with Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has the same tally.

Prince Yadav is one of three bowlers who have 16 wickets so far along with Jofra Archer from Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Eshan Malinga.

Purple Cap 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar — 17 Wickets

2. Anshul Kamboj — 17 Wickets

3. Prince Yadav — 16 Wickets

4. Kagiso Rabada — 16 Wickets

5. Eshan Malinga — 16 Wickets#IndicatorApp #IPL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/zTgGqtd1d1 — Indicator (@indicatorapp) May 8, 2026

Virat Kohli fails to make progress in Orange Cap race

RCB opener Virat Kohli failed to add to his tally as he was dismissed for a duck against LSG. There wasn’t any change in the Orange Cap race which is led by SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen with 494 runs in 11 matches with his teammate Abhishek Sharma in second place with 475 runs with 1 century and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 210.17.

Heinrich Klaasen leads the Orange Cap race in IPL 2026 And it gets even better for Sunrisers Hyderabad fans as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan also feature in the top five SRH’s batting unit is firing on all cylinders this season, making them one of the most… pic.twitter.com/ax0O8DXVxW — Cricap (@getCricap) May 7, 2026

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul can take back the Orange Cap on Friday night as he faces Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 51. Rahul is currently in 3rd spot with 445 runs in 10 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties to his name.

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