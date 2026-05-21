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IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 65: KKR stay alive in Playoffs race, Kartik Tyagi rises to 5th

IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap after match no 65: KKR stay alive in Playoffs race, Kartik Tyagi rises to 5th

Kolkata Knight Riders remained in hunt to reach the Playoffs by rising to 6th place with their four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match on Wednesday.

KKR batter Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell during IPL 2026 match vs MI at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 Playoffs alive after a nervy four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match no. 65 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. KKR posted their fifth win in last 6 matches to rise to 6th place on the Points Table after a horror start to the season.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Knight Riders will now round off their season against Delhi Capitals and look to remain in hunt for the Playoffs. KKR’s dreams of making into the next round depend on their win over DC and result of Rajasthan Royals clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Also Read | KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Kolkata keep their play-offs hopes alive with stunning 4-wicket win over Mumbai

If RR defeat MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, they will book their place in the Playoffs. If KKR can beat DC, RR lose to MI and PBKS lost to Lucknow Super Giants in their last match, then remarkably the Knight Riders will sneak into the Playoffs.

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However, there are plenty of pieces that need to fall into the right place for KKR to move up into the next stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have already booked their places in the Playoffs so far.

Also Read | KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Watch Deepak Chahar mock the ‘chit’ celebration after sending Finn Allen cheaply at Eden Gardens

Chennai Super Kings will look to remain in hunt for the Playoffs as they face Gujarat Titans in match no. 66 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. A massive win for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK will help them rise to 4th place by improving on their net run-rate over Rajasthan Royals, who also have 14 points currently.

If Gujarat Titans can beat CSK in their last league match, they will take a big step towards securing a top-two finish and book their place in Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

Kartik Tyagi rises to 5th in Purple Cap race

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kartik Tyagi continued his brilliant run in the IPL 2026 season, claiming 2/37 as the home team restricted MI to 147 for 8 in a rain-hit contest at Eden Gardens. The two wickets helped Tyagi move level with Jofra Archer on 18 wickets from 13 matches and up to 5th place in the Purple Cap race.

RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to hold on to the Purple Cap with 24 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.37 while GT pacer Kagiso Rabada will look to make in-roads on the table when he face CSK in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Rabada currently has 21 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 21.95.

CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj, who is in third place with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 23.7, can also move up in the table with a few wickets against GT.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will hold on to the Orange Cap for on more day before GT batters Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill come gunning for the crown. Sooryavanshi is currently in top spot with 579 runs in 13 matches with 1 hundred and 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 236.32.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is in second spot with 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 163.18 with 1 hundred and 3 fifties while SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen is in third place with 555 runs in 13 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 155.89.

GT opener Sudharsan is in 4th place with 554 runs in 13 matches with 1 century and 6 fifties at a strike-rate of 157.83 while his captain and opening partner Shubman Gill is only 2 runs behind with 552 runs in 12 matches with 5 fifties at a strike-rate of 160.46. Both Sudharsan and Gill have a big shot at snatching back the Orange Cap when they face CSK on Thursday night.

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